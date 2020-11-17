Biosurfactants Market: What Factors Will Drive The Market In Upcoming Years To 2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – Evonik Industries; URAH Transdermal Pte Ltd.; TensioGreen

A superior and comprehensive market research report endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the industry. Top players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this market research report. This Biosurfactants Market report provides top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. In this report, market data is broken down in a systematic process to highlight focus areas of client’s interest. Markets at local, regional and global level are considered in this Biosurfactants Market report.

Global biosurfactants market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Availability of cost effective production techniques and growing application of biosurfactants are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Biosurfactants Market

Biosurfactants are the biomolecules of the surface that are commonly generated by microorganisms with different applications. They usually have low toxicity, high specificity, and are easy to prepare. In fact, they are hydrophobic and hydrophilic and are capable of reducing surface tension and interface stress at the surface and interface between individual molecules. Lipopeptides, polymeric biosurfactants, particulate biosurfactants, lipopeptides, glycolipids, and phospholipids & fatty acids are some of the common types of biosurfactants.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for green solutions will drive the market growth

Strict regulations on the usage of synthetic surfactants also acts as a factor contributing towards the growth of this market

Growth in personal care industry will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing demand for bio based products acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High production cost will hinder the market growth

Low availability of biosurfactants will also hamper the growth of this market

Biosurfactants Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Biosurfactants Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Biosurfactants manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Evonik Industries URAH Transdermal Pte TensioGreen Merck KGaA, Rhamnolipid, AGAE Technologies LLC Aqua-Aid, Inc Biofuture Ltd Boruta Zachem SA Jeneil. Kemin Industries, TeeGene Biotech Ltd among others.

Key points of the report

