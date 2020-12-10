Biostimulants Market Report With Top Players Analysis | Industry Demand, Share and Future Growth by 2025
The biostimulants market reached a value of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 4.8 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during 2020-2025. Biostimulants are microbe-based agricultural chemicals that promote the organic growth of a plant. They are produced from various active ingredients, like humic and fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace minerals, polysaccharides, and microbial amendments. Biostimulants improve nutrient availability, environmental stress tolerance, water holding capacity, metabolism, and chlorophyll production in the plant. They also help in enhancing the antioxidant properties, stimulating root development, and plant cell enlargement.
Biostimulants Market Growth Drivers:
The expanding agriculture industry, growing demand for agricultural sustainability, and rising adoption of organic farming practices are primarily catalyzing the global biostimulants market growth. It is widely being utilized in organic manure to improve soil fertility and plant health. Moreover, the growing concerns towards the adverse effects of chemically synthesized pesticides and fertilizers are further augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the decline in the availability of fertile land and surging food consumption levels are also driving the product demand. Numerous innovations and increasing R&D activities in the field of agricultural sciences are further anticipated to drive the biostimulants market.
Get a PDF sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biostimulants-market/requestsample
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Biostimulants Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Biostimulants Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Biostimulants Market 2020-2025 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:
The report has segmented the global biostimulants market on the basis of crop type, product type, origin, form, distribution channel, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Crop Type:
- Cereals and Grains
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Turf and Ornamentals
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Acid-based
- Humic Acid
- Fulvic Acid
- Amino Acid
- Extract-based
- Seaweed Extract
- Other Plant Extracts
- Others
- Microbial Soil Amendments
- Chitin & Chitosan
- Others
Breakup by Origin:
- Natural
- Synthetic
Breakup by Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Direct
- Indirect
Breakup by Application:
- Foliar Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
Breakup by End-User:
- Farmers
- Research Organizations
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the global biostimulants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Novozymes, Isagro, Bayer, Valagro SpA, Koppert B.V., Agrinos AS, Italpollina SpA, Syngenta, Adama LTD., Biostadt India Ltd., BASF SE and Biolchim SpA.
Explore report description with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biostimulants-market
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/polymerase-chain-reaction-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/benzene-technical-material-market-report
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.