Biosimilars Market Set to Surge Sharply in Coming Years

Biosimilars are basically biologic medical products or biologics that are very similar to the conventionally used generic drugs, which are also called reference drugs in the medical industry in order to differentiate them from biosimilars. The extreme similarity that exists between the two groups of drugs often causes confusion among the buyers at pharmaceutical stores. Unlike the generic drugs, the biosimilar drugs are only identical to the original medicines in terms of their therapeutic and clinical results.

On the basis of indication, the biosimilars market is categorized into growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, chronic diseases, auto-immune diseases, blood-related disorders, rheumatology, oncology, and others (which include metabolic disorders). Out of these, the oncology category held the largest share of the market during the historical period and is further predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The primary reason for this is the surging incidence of cancer around the world. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), about one in every six deaths took place because of cancer in 2018.

Geographically, Europe accounted for the major share of the biosimilars market during the historical period and is expected to contribute the largest revenue share to the market during the forecast period as well. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of established players, and growing geriatric population. Furthermore, partnerships and collaborations among the players in the region is predicted to create opportunities for the players in the market. North America is projected to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period because of the rising number of product approvals.

