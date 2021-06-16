Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibody Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2026 interpreted by a new report

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibody Market is valued approximately at USD 27.84 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies can be known as biological molecule derived by organisms and living cells. Also, it displays a certain level of variability which can be attributed to the variations in the biological expression systems of the recombinant. In addition, biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are widely used in various fields of diagnostics of diseases such as oncology, autoimmune and in various chronic diseases. The Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibody market to witness prominent growth owing to the incorporation of advanced mAbs (Monoclonal Antibodies). As a result, the demand & adoption for Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibody would increase thereby, making its way for the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increase in prevalence of diseases, such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis and growth in geriatric population globally. For Instance: according to World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRFI), breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women worldwide with an average of 2million new cases being detected every year.

American Cancer Research Society (ACRS) anticipates by 2030, incident rate of breast cancer is expected to reach over 9.9million cases with over 5.5million annual deaths, primarily due to aging population. Similarly, as per the European Breast Cancer Coalition, incidence in the EU-28 in 2018 was estimated to be around 404,920. Thus, the demand for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies would increase as these drugs are normally administered in the treatment of cancer, chronic lymphocytic and leukemia. However, unfavorable government regulations in developed regions along with the high cost associated with the manufacturing process of these drugs are expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibody market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities along with the increasing adoption of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. The dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the ongoing government activities to develop advanced and novel drugs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising public-private initiative aimed towards boosting advance research practices and increase investment to promote Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibody research is expected to create lucrative prospects for the growth pf the region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allergan plc

BIOCAD BioXpress

Therapeutics SA

Biocon Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Celltrion Inc

Coherus BioSciences Inc

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd

Genor BioPharma Co Ltd

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Synthetic Chemicals

Biopharmaceuticals

Others

By Application:

Chronic & Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibody Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors