Biosimilar Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2021-26

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, entitled “Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The biosimilar market reached a value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2020. Biosimilars, also known as subsequent entry biologics (SEBs) or follow-on biologics, refer to FDA-approved biotherapeutic products which are similar to their reference biologics. Biosimilars can only be manufactured after the patent of the reference product expires. The demand for biosimilars has been increasing in recent years as they help in reducing the overall cost of the treatment for a variety of chronic diseases including cancers, autoimmune diseases, kidney failure, diabetes, CVDs, haematological disorders, infectious diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, growth hormone deficiency, etc.

Recent patent expiries of a large number of blockbuster biological drugs such as Humira, Remicade, MabThera, Enbrel, etc. have majorly boosted the growth of the biosimilar market. Another major growth-inducing factor is ageing population which has led to a rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. Further, high costs of innovator biologics, especially monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), have encouraged several governments across the globe to promote the usage of biosimilars. For instance, European countries like the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany have established strategic models for discount pricing and introduced numerous incentive programs. Apart from this, biosimilars do not require extensive marketing as the safety and efficacy profile of biologics has already been established. This has resulted into the low cost of these drugs in comparison to their branded counterparts, in turn, spurring their demand worldwide. Catalyzed by these factors, the market is expected to witness strong growth during 2021-2026.

Global Biosimilar Market Summary:

Based on molecule type, Infliximab represents the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the total market share. Other major categories include Insulin Glargine, Epoetin Alpha, Ethanercept, Filgrastim, Somatropin, Rituximab and Follitropian Alfa.

On the basis of type of manufacturing, the market has been bifurcated into in-house and contract manufacturing. Currently, in-house manufacturing holds around three-fourth of the total share, representing the dominant segment. This method enables the manufacturers to monitor every step of the biosimilars’ production process and eliminates both shipping and delivery costs.

The market has also been segregated on the basis of indication as autoimmune diseases, oncology, diabetes, blood disorder, growth deficiency and female infertility. Amongst these, autoimmune diseases account for around a half of the global share.

Region-wise, Europe is the leading market with more than a half of the global share. This can be attributed to the large ageing population in the region. Besides Europe, other major regions include the United States, India, Japan and South Korea.

On examining the competitive landscape of the market, it has been found that the biosimilars industry is concentrated in nature. Some of the key players operative in the market are Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Celltrion Inc., Biocon Limited, Samsung Biologics, Amgen, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Stada Arzneimittel Ag.

