Biosafety Cabinets Market Soaring at US$ 312.90 million by 2027 with Major Predominant Players: Azbil Telstar, S.L. Diantech Solutions S.L., ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd., Esco Micro Pte Ltd., GERMFREE

The Biosafety Cabinets Market was valued at US$ 166.67 million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 312.90 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%from 2020to 2027.

Biosafety cabinets are efficient devices that are used for controlling the contamination in laboratories dealing with infectious agents. These devices act as a primary barrier for restricting the escape of biological aerosols in the lab environment. The biosafety cabinets are broadly classified into class I cabinets, class II cabinets, and class III cabinets. The biosafety cabinets market is expected to witness a huge growth due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising technological advancements in biosafety cabinets.

Key Players of Global Biosafety Cabinets Market:

Baker

NuAire

Labconco Corporation

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

GERMFREE

Berner International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Azbil Telstar

L. Diantech Solutions S.L.

ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd.

Biosafety Cabinets Market – By Type

Class I

Class II

Class III

Biosafety Cabinets Market – By End User

Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

Region:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Some Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Methodology and Data Source

Chapter Two: Biosafety Cabinets Market Overview

Chapter Three: Biosafety Cabinets Application/End Users

Chapter Four: Biosafety Cabinets Market Status and Outlook by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Biosafety Cabinets Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

Chapter Six: United States Biosafety Cabinets Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers ….Continued

