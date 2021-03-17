Biorenewable Chemicals Market 2021: Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Growing adoption of biorenewable chemicals is an outcome of green chemistry initiatives wherein natural renewable sources of energy are used to produce certain industrially important chemicals. These renewable sources of energy include organic waste products, biomass, agricultural feedstock, microorganisms and agricultural wastes. Biorenewable chemicals are emerging as potential substitutes for petroleum-based or fossil-based chemicals.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The biorenewable chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing prices of fossil fuels and shifting focus of investors towards environment friendly chemicals. Regulatory framework encouraging environment friendly innovations and sustainable alternatives further boosts the biorenewable chemicals market. However, the market growth is hindered in obtaining cost-effective raw materials. On the other hand, the biorenewable chemicals market showcase opportunities of growth on account of governmental and private organizational reimbursements.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Biorenewable Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of biorenewable chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by type of platform chemicals, application and geography. The global biorenewable chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biorenewable chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global biorenewable chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type of platform chemicals and application. Based on type of platform chemicals, the market is segmented as glycerin, lactic acid, succinic acid and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as bio-plastic, bio-based solvents, bio-based cleaners and detergents and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global biorenewable chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biorenewable chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biorenewable chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biorenewable chemicals market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the biorenewable chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from biorenewable chemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for biorenewable chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the biorenewable chemicals market.

The report also includes the profiles of key biorenewable chemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Amyris Inc.

BASF SE

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

GC Innovation America.

Genomatica, Inc

Gevo, Inc.

LanzaTech

Royal DSM N.V.

Virent Energy Systems, Inc.

