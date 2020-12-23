Bioreactors Market Business Opportunity 2020 – Top Companies PBS Biotech, Cellexus, Infors AG, bbi-biotech

A bioreactor is a device or system engineered or manufactured to support biologically active environment. These are vessels in which a chemical processes involving organisms or biochemically active substances derived from such organisms are carried out. The increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors, and rapid growth of the pharmaceuticals and bio technology industries are among the prime factors driving the bioreactors market. Additionally, increasing number of technology and distribution collaborations is anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. However, stringent government regulations hamper the growth of the market. The developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments by biopharmaceutical companies are projected generate lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The bioreactors market was valued at US$ 2,958.50 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$5,169.01 million by2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the bioreactors market is attributed to the increasing research and development activities and rising number of biochemical processes across various domains. Leading companies operating in the bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, PBS Biotech, Inc., General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Cellexus, Danaher (Pall Corporation), and bbi-biotech GmbH, among others.

The biopharmaceuticals market is increasing. The strong demand for biologics and biosimilars has driven the growth of the industry. The biopharmaceutical industry is one of the most significant contributors to the economy. The US is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals and leader in biopharmaceutical R&D. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), the US firms conduct over half the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals (US$ 75 billion) and hold the highest number of patents in new medicines. Besides development economies, there have been rapid growth witnesses in the research environment in emerging economies such as Brazil, China, and India. Factors such as increasing biologics approval, growing biosimilar pipeline, and increasing investment in research activities are prime factors facilitating the growth of the industry.

Based on cell, the bioreactors market is segmented into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and others. In 2019 mammalian cells held the largest share of the market. However, Yeast cells segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The report segments global bioreactors market as follows:

Global Bioreactors Market – By Cell

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Others

Global Bioreactors Market – By Molecule

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Stem Cells

Gene Therapy

Others

Global Bioreactors Market – By Technology

Wave-Induced Motion SUB

Stirred SUB

Single-Use Bubble Column

Others

Global Bioreactors Market – By End User

Research and Development Organizations

Biopharma Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

