Bioprocess Validation Market by Test Type, Process Component, End-User and Regional Forecasts – 2019 to 2027

Bioprocess validation Market is valued approximately at USD 180 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 14.6% over the forecast period 2020-2025. Bioprocess validation refers to the analysis of data gathered throughout the design and manufacturing of a desirable product (which is obtained by complete use of living cells or their products), in order to evaluate the process parameter and assure quality of product as per determined standard. Both the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries face challenges when it comes to feasibility of operations & processes.

Furthermore, bioprocess validation helps in reducing the intimidating process in both the industries. This is one of the key factor contributing to the growth of the Bioprocess validation market in forecasted period. The large share of this segment can majorly be attributed to increasing production of biopharmaceuticals and the corresponding increase in the number of impurities to be checked for, the stringency of standards and regulations regarding the quality and validity of bioprocesses involved in the production. Various competitive strategies that are being adopted by the market players in order to generate revenue as well as position themselves in the market or optimize their market share in this fragmented industry.

For instance, In January 2020, Merck KGaA (Germany) announced that they will invest USD 292.3 million in setting up a biotech based unit in Switzerland . The key objective behind the investment being interweaving biologics development & creation. In March 2017, Toxikon and SG Lab (Italy) entered into a partnership, to extend its analytical and extractable & leachable testing service portfolio to determine the drug integrity in the entire life cycle Furthermore, entry of new drugs in the biopharmaceutical market will is seen as a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products Bbioprocess validation is associated with high risk of product adulteration which in turn restrain the growth of the market .

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck KGaA (Germany)

SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France)

Pall Corporation (US)

Cobetter Filtration Equipments Co., Ltd. (China)

Toxikon Corporation (US)

DOC S.r.l. (Italy)

MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

The regional analysis of bioprocess validation market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America and rest of the world. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adoption of new smart learning solutions across the major end-user segments. Asia Pacific is foreseen to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025 due to increasing demand for outsourcing bioprocess validation, growing life science research specific to biologics and increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is expected to drive market growth. Government-driven initiatives to promote the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in several APAC countries are foreseen to support the market for bioprocess validation.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Service offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Test Type :

Extractables and Leachable

Integrity Testing

Microbiological Testing

by Process Component:

Filter elements

Media containers and bags

Freezing and thawing process bags

Mixing systems

Bioreactors

by End-User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations

Others (CROs, Research Laboratories and Institutes)

