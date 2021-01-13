Bioplastics Packaging Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Dow; BASF SE; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Novamont S.p.A.; ALBIS PLASTIC GmbH

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Bioplastics Packaging Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bioplastics packaging market are Dow; BASF SE; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Novamont S.p.A.; ALBIS PLASTIC GmbH; Arkema; Braskem; Corbion; NatureWorks LLC; CCL Industries; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; BIO-ON; ECM BioFilms; Solvay; Eastman Chemical Company; FKuR Kunststoff GmbH; VIRENT, INC.; Danimer Scientific; IFS Group; Biome Bioplastics; Tetra Pak International S.A.; Berry Global Inc.; Mondi; Amcor Limited; Uflex Limited; ALPLA; Barbier Group; Plastipak Holdings, Inc.; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. and Cardia Bioplastics.

Global bioplastics packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 41.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in demand for durable packaging products, as well as initiatives undertaken by the governments of various regions to promote the manufacturers producing bioplastics packaging products.

Bioplastics are a special category of plastic which are sourced or created from renewable biodegradable products, such as oils, cellulose, starch, fats, straws, alcohols, acid, etc. Although it isn’t just sourced from these materials they are produced from recyclable plastics as well. They are degradable, and are already in consumption from different industrial verticals such as consumer goods, pharmaceutical and food & beverages market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing concerns and regulations regarding the usage of plastics from the various authorities is expected to drive the market growth

Technological advancements and innovations pertaining to the products, and the raw materials utilized in the production of bioplastics; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Expansion of production capabilities in the developing regions of the world is expected to drive the growth of the market

High production cost associated with the product due to the non-recyclable nature of the product are factors expected to restrain the market growth

Complications in the production process of bioplastics are also expected to restrain the growth of the market

By Product (Bio-PET, PLA & PLA Blends, Starch Blends, Bio-PP, Bio-PA, TPS, PHA, Bio-PE, PBS, Aliphati & Aromatic Polyesters, Cellulose, Molded Fiber, AAC, WSP, Others),

Application Type (Bottles, Pouch & Sachet, Trays, Clamshells, Cups, Films, Bags, Others), Extraction Technology (Injection Molding, Biomass, Pelletizing, Non-Biodegradable Bio-Derived Thermoplastics, Petrochemical Synthesization, Bio-Derived Monomers Synthesization, Natural or GMO, Others),

End-Users (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Goods, Others)

The BIOPLASTICS PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, BIO-ON announced that they had agreed with Innova Imagen SA de CV for the production of (PHA) polyhydroxyalkanoate biopolymers in Mexico. The agreement terms are the construction of a production plant in Mexico for the production of polyhydroxyalkanoate biopolymers. The agreement also includes the licensing of BIO-ON’s PHA technology for which they are expected to receive approximately USD 56.7 million.

In December 2018, BIO-ON announced the creation of a new company “ZEROPACK” in collaboration with Rivoira which has acquired worldwide licensing of patents for bioplastic packaging goods and products for 10 million Euros. The creation of this company is aimed at providing the distributors with a regular supply of bioplastics packaging goods for use in food & beverage sectors.

