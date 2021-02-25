Bioplastics Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Bioplastics market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Bioplastics market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Bioplastics investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Bioplastics Market:

Braskem, FKuR, NatureWorks, BASF, Corbion, Novamont, Arkema, PSM, Kingfa, DowDuPont, Myriant, Biome Bioplastics, Mitsubishi, Biomer, Grabio, PolyOne, Danimer Scientific, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

According to this study, over the next five years, the Bioplastics market will register a 6.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4141.1 million by 2025, from $ 3265.3 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represents a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Market InsightsCurrently, Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, and BASF are major manufacturers of this industry. Braskem is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Braskem was 172.2 K MT, and the company holds a share of 14.76%. In Europe and the United States, NatureWorks, Novamont, and BASF are the market leader. PSM, Kingfa, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, and Mitsubishiare leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

Bioplastics are mainly used for the packing industry and bottles manufacturing. The packing industry is the most important application. In 2017, packing application holds 65.96% of the consumption market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

The Bioplastics market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Bioplastics Market based on Types are:

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

PHA

Others

Based on Application, the Global Bioplastics Market is Segmented into:

Packing Industry

Automotive Industry

Bottles Manufacturing

Others

Regions are covered By Bioplastics Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Bioplastics Market

-Changing the Bioplastics market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Bioplastics market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Bioplastics Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

