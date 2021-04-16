Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends, Business Opportunities, Key Players, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Bioplastics market report assesses the growth trends witnessed in the past as well as present case scenarios, along with an analysis of the emerging trends. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the latest projects of the Bioplastics market along with their economic viability. The report offers an exhaustive outlook of the Bioplastics industry based on market segmentation into types, applications, and regions.

A few benefits of bioplastics comprise reduced carbon footprint, reduced consumption of non-renewable sources, savings in energy during production, decrease in non-biodegradable waste responsible for environmental pollution, and absence of any chemical that may pose a health hazard and hence are suitable for food packaging by keeping the flavor and smell intact.

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with a breakdown of the information to offer an exhaustive analysis of the Bioplastics market. The data includes accurate market insights, essential market facts, and key statistical information further validated by the industry experts that help readers get a complete idea of the Bioplastics industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF), a biodegradable bioplastic, is currently under development and is estimated to be commercially available by 2023.

The worldwide production capacity of bioplastics was over 2.1 million tons in 2019, with Europe accounting for around one-fourth of the world’s bioplastics production capacity.

The bioplastics market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 16.2% in the forecast period, due to the spiraling consumption of bioplastics such as polylactic acid in the packaging, textile, automotive, construction, and medical applications, which are being boosted by the demand in emerging economies in the region.

Key participants include BASF SE, NatureWorks, Biome Plastics, Braskem, Biotec, Total Corbion, Plantic Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Novamont SPA, and Toray Industries, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bioplastics market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Starch Blends Others Non-Biodegradable Polyethylene (PE) Polyamide (PA) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) Polypropylene (PP) Others Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Packaging Textile Automotive & Transportation Consumer Goods Agriculture Building & Construction Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Bioplastics market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Bioplastics Market Report:

To provide an exhaustive overview of the Bioplastics market both on the global and regional levels

To offer extensive analysis and forecast of the market scenario for the global Bioplastics market

Analysis of the market segmentation, market size and share, and estimations for the same in the forecast period

Extensive study of market dynamics and the factors influencing the growth of the industry

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis and extensive regional analysis

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Prevailing marketing strategies along with strategic recommendations for the new players and established companies

