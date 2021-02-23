Biopharmaceuticals Market Size to Surpass USD 546.6 Billion by 2027 at 10.6% CAGR, According to ReportCrux Market Research
Biopharmaceuticals Market by Product(Monoclonal Antibodies [Anti Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies, Anti Inflammatory Monoclonal Antibodies, and Other Monoclonal Antibodies], Purified Proteins [Leukemia Inhibitory Factor (LIF), P53 Protein, P38 Protein, and Other Purified Proteins],
ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Biopharma Market by Product(Monoclonal Antibodies [Anti Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies, Anti Inflammatory Monoclonal Antibodies, and Other Monoclonal Antibodies], Purified Proteins [Leukemia Inhibitory Factor (LIF), P53 Protein, P38 Protein, and Other Purified Proteins],
Recombinant Proteins [Serum Albumin, Amyloid Protein, Defensin, and Transferrin], Vaccines [Recombinant Vaccines, Conventional Vaccines, and Recombinant Enzymes], Recombinant Growth Factors [Erythropoietin, and Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors], Recombinant Hormones [Recombinant Human Growth Hormones, Recombinant Insulin, and Other Recombinant Hormones], and Other Product Types);
by Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Hormonal Disorders, and Other Diseases).
Biopharmaceuticals Market Size
Biopharmaceuticals Market is estimated to grow from USD 244.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 546.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2020-2027
The market is largely driven by rising geriatric population, increasing chronic disease burden and increasing tendency toward targeted therapy. In addition, growing emphasis on science and related investments has stimulated huge demand for biopharmaceutical products.
Request for Sample report: https://reportcrux.com/request-sample-report/Biopharma-Market
Market Overview
Biopharmaceuticals are produced by living organisms, such as microorganisms and animal cells, and have a high therapeutic value. Most biopharmaceuticals are life-form pharmaceutical products, genetically modified from plants and animals and are classified as transgenic organisms, and this process is used to generate biopharmaceuticals.
These massive and complex molecular drugs are often referred to as biologics or biotech drugs. Recombinant human insulin was one of the first substances to be licensed for medical purposes, and there are currently almost 300 biopharmaceutical drugs that have been licensed and are available on the market.
The global demand for biopharmaceuticals is driven by a number of factors like increase in the elderly population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, and an increase in the global acceptance of biopharmaceuticals. In addition, an increase in strategic partnerships between biopharmaceutical companies is also expected to complement the growth of the biopharmaceuticals industry.
Furthermore, clearance for newer biopharmaceutical products and continuous R&D is also expected to improve this market positively. However, the high costs of these medications are one of the main constraints on this industry and, in order to make them economically viable, the cost needs to be reduced greatly.
Biopharma Companies
Here are the best Biopharma companies analysis
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Biogen
- Merck & Sanofi
- Bristol Myers Squibb Company
- Bayer AG
Segmentation Analysis
By Product
Based on product, the market is for biopharma is segmented into recombinant growth factors, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, purified proteins, recombinant hormones, and other product types. The monoclonal antibodies market is further divided into anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibodies, anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies, and other monoclonal antibodies.
The purified proteins market is further bifurcated into P38 protein, leukemia inhibitory factor, P53 protein, and other purified proteins.
The recombinant proteins market is further divided into serum albumin, defensin, amyloid protein, and transferrin. Vaccines are further divided into conventional vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and recombinant enzymes. The recombinant growth factors are further divided into granulocyte colony stimulating factors, and erythropoietin.
The recombinant hormones market is further divided into recombinant human growth hormones, recombinant insulin, and other recombinant hormones.
The market for monoclonal antibodies held almost 28% share of the market in 2019. Monoclonal antibodies are used in cancer treatment areas. Their usage is becoming increasingly widespread in developed countries like the U.S. and the U.K. Contrary, the recombinant proteins segment is expected to show rapid growth over the forecast period.
By Therapeutic Application
Based on therapeutic application, the market is categorized into oncology, inflammatory and infectious diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, hormonal disorders, and other diseases. The oncology segment held almost 25% share of the market in 2019.
According to the International Agency for Cancer Research (IARC), there were almost 18 million new cases of cancer and 10 million deaths in 2018. In fact, the United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) estimated that 37 million people were living with HIV in 2017.
Such disquieting statistics has raised an urgent need to change the situation by innovating new and successful medicines that can cure such deadly diseases consequently raising the number of deaths. Apparently, biopharmaceutical drugs are considered to be effective in curing these chronic diseases rather than merely treating the same symptoms.
Biopharma Market Segmentation
By Product
? Monoclonal Antibodies
o Anti Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies
o Anti Inflammatory Monoclonal Antibodies
o Other Monoclonal Antibodies
? Purified Proteins
o Leukemia Inhibitory Factor (LIF)
o P53 Protein
o P38 Protein
o Other Purified Proteins
? Recombinant Proteins
o Serum Albumin
o Amyloid Protein
o Defensin
o Transferrin
? Vaccines
o Recombinant Vaccines
o Conventional Vaccines
o Recombinant Enzymes
o Recombinant Growth Factors
o Erythropoietin
o Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors
? Recombinant Hormones
o Recombinant Human Growth Hormones
o Recombinant Insulin
o Other Recombinant Hormones
? Other Product Types
By Therapeutic Application
? Oncology
? Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
? Neurological Diseases
? Infectious Diseases
? Cardiovascular Diseases
? Metabolic Disorders
? Hormonal Disorders
? Other Diseases
By Region
? North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Rest of North America
? Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
? Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
? Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of Latin America
? Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of Middle East and Africa
Are you Looking for Regional Insights / Report Customization?
https://reportcrux.com/request-customization/Biopharma-Market
Regional Analysis
Regionally, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held almost 37% in 2019 due to the presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities, increasing geriatric population base, and increased healthcare expenditure in the country.
Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. Increased investment in R&D, increased acceptance and availability of biopharmaceuticals for disease treatment and increased understanding of disease diagnosis are some of the factors of market growth in this region. Moreover, this area offers tremendous prospects for venture capitalists and investors as developed markets are largely saturated.
Table of Content:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Definitions
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Research Models
2.3. Data Sources
3. Executive Summary and Snapshot
4. US Biopharmaceuticals Market Price and Cost Trend Analysis
4.1. PriceTrend Analysis
5. Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry
6.1. Restrictions due to COVID-19
6.2. Demand-side Constraints
6.3. Supply-side Constraints
7. Post COVID-19 Industry Dynamics
8. Post COVID-19 Industry Recovery Path Analysis
9. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9.1. Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
9.2. Industrial Chain Analysis
9.3. Downstream Buyers
10. Market Dynamics and Industry Analysis
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Drivers
10.2.1. Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
10.2.2. Rise in Geriatric Population and Improvement in Healthcare Infrastructure
10.2.3. Increase in Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations
10.3. Market Restraint
10.3.1. High Cost of Drug Development and Threat of Failure
10.3.2. Stringent Regulatory Scenario
10.4. Market Opportunity
10.4.1. Increase in Purchasing Power of EmeEconomy
10.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
11. Trending Insights on Current Market Scenario
11.1. Current Market Trends
11.2. SWOT Analysis
11.3. PESTEL Analysis
11.4. Technology Trend Analysis
12. Competitive Share Analysis
12.1. Company Share Analysis
12.2. Strategic Developments
12.3. Supplier Benchmarking
13. US Biopharmaceuticals Market: Product Segment Analysis
14. US Biopharmaceuticals Market: Therapeutic Application Segment Analysis
15. US Biopharmaceuticals Market: Regional Analysis
15.1. Regional Overview
15.2. North America
15.2.1. U.S.
15.2.2. Canada
15.2.3. Rest of North America
15.3. Europe
15.3.1. Germany
15.3.2. U.K.
15.3.3. France
15.3.4. Italy
15.3.5. Spain
15.3.6. Russia
15.3.7. Rest of Europe
15.4. Asia Pacific
15.4.1. China
15.4.2. Japan
15.4.3. India
15.4.4. Australia
15.4.5. Southeast Asia
15.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
15.5. Latin America
15.5.1. Brazil
15.5.2. Mexico
15.5.3. Rest of Latin America
15.6. Middle East and Africa
15.6.1. Saudi Arabia
15.6.2. South Africa
15.6.3. UAE
15.6.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa
16. Company Profiles
17. Report Conclusion
Browse Full Report Access here:
https://reportcrux.com/summary/2868/Biopharma-Market
About Us:
Report Crux is a global market intelligence aggregator and publisher of market research reports, business information reports, economic and equity reports. We cater a diverse range of industrial sectors along with niche domains and sub-domains within the industry. We offer exclusive blend of cutting-edge market insights for the critical business needs.
Contact us:
Name: Ms. Larry Simmoon
Email: larry@reportcrux.com
Website: https://www.reportcrux.com/
Phone: +1-888-526-5515 (US/Canada), +91 89561 57215 (India)