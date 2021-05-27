Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global biopharmaceutical third party logistics (3PL) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global biopharmaceutical third party logistics (3PL) market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Biopharmaceutical third party logistics (3PL) refers to the transportation of medicines using advanced vehicles. These vehicles are specially designed to automate temperature and reduce the possibility of human errors during transportation. Biopharmaceutical 3PL helps carry various medical products, maintain inventory of the goods and fulfill orders. It also minimizes overhead expenses, ensures uninterrupted product supply and improvesthe transportation services of an organization.

Market Trends:

The rising demand for effective logistics systems to safely transport temperature-sensitive medicines is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global biopharmaceutical 3PL market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of outsourcing logistics by medical organizations to optimize their distribution network is propelling the market growth. As coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for 3PL logistics to minimize drug supply disruptions and prioritize the availability of critical care drugs. Moreover, various technological advancements and growing environmental concerns among pharmaceutical companies to reduce carbon footprint are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Supply Chain:

Cold Chain

Non-Cold Chain

Breakup by Service Type:

Transportation Air Freight Sea Freight Overland

Warehousing and Storage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Agility Logistics

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn),

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post)

FedEx Corporation

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

McKesson Corporation

SF Express Co. Ltd. and United Parcel Service of America Inc.

