Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market To Achieving US$ 25,497.26 Millon by 2027 with Lonza Group AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Inno Biologics Ventures Sdn Bhd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie Inc., Wuxi Biologics, General Electric, Samsung Biologics, Merck KGaA, Ajinomoto Co.

The Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market at US$ 13,727.13 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of +8% from 2021 to 2027 to reach US$ 25,497.26 million by 2027.. The market will continue to grow as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase their spending for outsourced services.

Biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing refers to pharmaceutical companies outsourcing the development and manufacturing of drugs. CMOs have become a known name among pharmaceutical companies due to their cost effective services. The CMOs offer a wide range of services including research and development, analytical services and final dosage preparation and packaging.

The company WuXi Biologics through its subsidiary WuXi Vaccines that is involved in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business has invested about 240 million USD for the new vaccine manufacturing facility located in Ireland. This development has helped the company to expand its business in the region.

WUXI BIOLOGICS has initiated the process to expand its commercial manufacturing facilities for biologics in China. As a part of the expansion the company has installed additional 2x 2.000L single use bioreactor and all the required utility and infrastructure settings to support the GMP operations of manufacturing lines.

Top Key Players:

Lonza Group AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Inno Biologics Ventures Sdn Bhd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie Inc., Wuxi Biologics, General Electric, Samsung Biologics, Merck KGaA, Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Owing to the growing number of start-ups that are engaged in R&D of novel biologics, there is significant opportunity for the CMOs in this domain. It is worth highlighting that, since 2000, more than115 new CMOs have been established in order to cater to the growing demand for novel biologics that have specific manufacturing requirements. The contemporary contract services market features a mix of large and small-sized CMOs and is characterized by multiple mergers and acquisitions as stakeholders strive to broaden their respective service portfolios. This has enabled several CMOs to offer end-to-end services, ranging from drug development, including preliminary R&D, preclinical and clinical trials, to commercial scale production and regulatory filings. Despite the fact that the biopharmaceutical sector is amongst the most highly regulated industries, we expect the demand for core competencies to continue to drive sponsor companies to outsource various parts of their product development and manufacturing operations. Amidst tough competition, the availability of advanced tools and technologies is an important differentiating factor and is likely to grant a competitive edge to certain CMOs over other stakeholders.

The market study includes the Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market across segments. It aims at evaluating the market value and upcoming growth potential of this market across distinct segments including by installation type, vehicle type, motor type, sales channel type, power output type, and area.

This research report offers an in-depth analysis of various market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It covers the different aspects of the businesses which are beneficial for driving or restraining the growth of the market

Competitive landscape of the Global Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market has been elaborated by describing the leading key players operating in the global regions. The finding of this statistical report not only helps to get directions for improving the growth of the companies but will also help to plan the future expansions. It also discusses the various strategies and standard operating procedures implemented by the top level companies.

