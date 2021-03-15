Biopesticides Market Top Companies, Application, Trends, Growth Factors & Development Forecast 2024

The global biopesticides market is increasing significantly as it provides a wide range of benefits to shippers, growers, food processors, retailers, and the end users. Moreover, apart from the usage of food, they are also contributing to the protection of turf, forests, and ornamentals. They are also used for the betterment of public health where they are used for managing diseases and nuisances for instance for mosquito control.

Biopesticides are also known as an integral component of integrated pest management programs that combines the cultural and chemical practices to maximize the production efficiency of agriculture and enhance environmental safety concerns. The biopesticides with these features provide flexibility to the commercial growers.

The increasing awareness regarding the hazardous chemical pesticides and growing demand for organic food is driving the growth of the global biopesticides market. The use of synthetic fertilizers consumption has drastically increased and developed several harmful effects on human health. The introduction of biopesticides has eliminated such a negative impact created by chemical fertilizers and is considered to be a friendly option for non-targeted species.

The increasing growth in bio-control seed treatment solutions and the use of essential oil-based insecticides in organic agriculture is creating opportunities for the global biopesticides market. The plant essential oils are observing a broad spectrum of activity against pest insects and plant pathogenic fungi that are ranging from a repellent, insecticidal, antifeedant, growth regulatory and anti-vector activities.

North America is expected to be the largest biopesticides market. Biopesticides are helping the region to promote healthy crops and thereby increasing the saleability frequency of the commercial crops.

Some of the key players operating in the global biopesticides industry are Bayer AG, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Monsanto Company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Isagro SPA, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Certis Usa L.L.C., W. Neudorff GmbH Kg, Koppert B.V., Bioworks, Inc., and Camson Bio Technologies Limited.

