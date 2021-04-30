Biopesticide Market: Research Report By Scope, Size, Share, Drivers, Restraints, Key Players and Forecasts

The competitive analysis of the major market players studied in the report, assists businesses to take better moves for improving their products and sales. A persuasive Biopesticide Market report explains strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are vital for the businesses to take better steps to improve their strategies and thereby effectively retail goods and services. Thus, the consistent and extensive market information of this report will definitely help grow business and improve return on investment (ROI).

The global Biopesticide market was valued at 4444 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 6724.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biopesticide Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biopesticide Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

– Microbial Pesticides

– Biochemical Pesticides

– Plant-Incorporated Protectants

– Others

Global Biopesticide Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biopesticide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

– Fruits and Vegetables

– Cereals and Pulses

– Other Crops

Global Biopesticide Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biopesticide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

– North America

– – US

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – U.K.

– – Italy

– – Russia

– – Nordic Countries

– – Benelux

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia

– – China

– – Japan

– – South Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Rest of Asia

– South America

– – Brazil

– – Argentina

– – Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– – Turkey

– – Israel

– – Saudi Arabia

– – UAE

– – Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biopesticide revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biopesticide revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Biopesticide sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Biopesticide sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

– Bayer Crop Science

– Valent BioSciences

– Certis USA

– Syngenta

– Koppert

– BASF

– Andermatt Biocontrol

– Corteva Agriscience

– FMC Corporation

– Isagro

– Marrone Bio Innovations

– Chengdu New Sun

– Som Phytopharma India

– Novozymes

– Coromandel

– SEIPASA

– Jiangsu Luye

– Jiangxi Xinlong Biological

– Bionema

