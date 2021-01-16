Biontech vaccine easier to use in the future | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – For corona vaccinations in Germany, it will be easier to use the preparation of the manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer in the future.

As the updated recommendations for action from Biontech show, the vaccine can also be transported as a finished dose in the syringe for up to six hours at 2 to 8 degrees. That would have resulted in new data on the stability of the vaccine.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) told the German news agency on Saturday that this was good news, especially for those in need of care awaiting vaccination at home. The countries could now organize the vaccination campaign more flexibly. “The fact that finished vaccination doses in syringes can in the future be prepared for transport in the vaccination centers is a very practical help in the fight against the pandemic.”

So far it has been recommended not to transport already diluted vaccines between facilities – ie between the vaccination centers of the countries where the preparation is stored at minus 70 degrees and vaccination missions in nursing homes or assisted living. According to Biontech, the diluted vaccine can be kept for up to six hours at 2 to 30 degrees. If necessary, it can be diluted at the vaccination center and then carefully transported as a prepared dose in the syringe. Special coolers should be used for this. Syringes or vials should be wrapped tightly so that they stand upright and do not sit loose or roll.

Six instead of five doses of vaccine can now be obtained from one ampoule. The vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer was the first to be approved in the EU at the end of 2020 and the preparation from the American manufacturer Moderna is now also used in Germany.

