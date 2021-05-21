Biomimetic Technology Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Biomimetic Technology Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Biomimetic Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Biomimetic Technology Market is anticipated to expand exponentially owing to the growing tissue engineering market. The rising usage of biomimetics in the cardiac sector will also boost the growth of the biomimetics technology market during the forecast timeline. Besides, the increasing organ failure cases among the geriatric population are expected to propel the demand for this technology shortly.

In October 2020, AeroVironment, Inc. and Viasat Inc. announced that they would collaborate on a contract awarded under the Reconfigurable Communications for Small Unmanned Systems initiative of the United States Army. These two companies will improve the connectivity and transmission safety of the AeroVironment optical data link radios presently used by the United States army by transforming these into a video and data transmission type 1 encrypted communication device.

Key Highlights From The Report

The largest market over the forecast period is accounted for in the drug delivery segment. Market growth is expected to be stimulated by optimized vaccine production and the specific drug delivery of nanocarriers through biomimetic devices.

Due to the rising number of prosthetic populations, the Healthcare segment is forecasted to dominate the forecast timeframe.

Due to the rising investment from government institutions in different research organizations, the segment of Research Institutes is expected to experience the fastest market growth.

Due to the rise in R&D and many government initiatives to introduce advanced solutions, the region of North America is likely to hold the largest market for biomimetic technology.

Key participants include Hstar Technologies Corporation, Chas A Blatchford & Sons Ltd., Applied Biomimetic A/S, SynTouch LLC, Veryan Medical Ltd., Wright Medical Group, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc, BioMimetic Laboratories, Inc., and Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biomimetic Technology Market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Molecular Bionics Information and Control Bionics Mechanical Bionics Energy Bionics Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Drug Delivery Wound Healing Prosthetics Tissue Engineering Surveillance Rescue Security and Safety Underwater Research Traffic Monitoring Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biotechnology Healthcare Defense Research Institutes Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Biomimetic Technology Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Biomimetic Technology Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Biomimetic Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biomimetic Technology Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising tissue engineering market

4.2.2.2. Increasing developments in nanotechnology

4.2.2.3. Increasing aging population

4.2.2.4. Growing investment in research

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict medical standards

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulatory guidelines

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Biomimetic Technology Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Molecular Bionics

5.1.2. Information and Control Bionics

5.1.3. Mechanical Bionics

5.1.4. Energy Bionics

5.1.5. Others

