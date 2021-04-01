Biometrics Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of biometric systems in smartphones & IoT devices are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Extensive growth in the smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in smartphone and tablet devices have been a huge impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth. Smartphone manufacturers have been investing enormously in the research & development of a various type of biometric techniques and implementing those in the smartphones & tablets.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The fingerprint recognition sub-segment led the market in 2019 with extensive usage of the fingerprint sensors and recognition systems in smartphones & other IoT devices, ATMs, and many others. Higher research & development costs associated with this sub-segment is also expected to add to the biometrics market growth.

The global market landscape of Biometrics is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Key players in the market Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biometrics Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Facial Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Voice Recognition Palm Recognition Iris Recognition Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Government and Defense Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Enforcement Human Resources Retail and E-commerce IT and Telecommunication Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Site Access Control Time Recording Mobile Application Web and Workplace Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unimodal Biometric Systems Multimodal Biometric Systems



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Biometrics market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Biometrics industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Biometrics market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Biometrics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biometrics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches

4.2.2.2. Extensive proliferation of smartphone industry

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & biometric implementation in them

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising cases of identity data losses

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Biometrics Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Facial Recognition

5.1.2. Fingerprint Recognition

5.1.3. Voice Recognition

5.1.4. Palm Recognition

5.1.5. Iris Recognition

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Biometrics Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Industry Vertical Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Government and Defense

6.1.2. Healthcare and Life Sciences

6.1.3. Law Enforcement

6.1.4. Human Resources

6.1.5. Retail and E-commerce

6.1.6. IT and Telecommunication

6.1.7. Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

6.1.8. Others

CONTINUED…!

