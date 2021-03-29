Biometric Scan Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Gemalto NV (Thales Group), Aware Inc., NEC Corporation, ImageWare Systems Inc., Bayometric

The Biometric Scan Software Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The biometric scan software market is expected to register a CAGR of about 10.48% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Biometric Scan Software Market: Gemalto NV (Thales Group), Aware Inc., NEC Corporation, ImageWare Systems Inc., Bayometric, BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Corvus Integration Inc., Fulcrum Biometrics, and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Aug 2018 – NEC Corporation invested in Tascent, a U.S.-based provider of biometric identification solutions. Tascent’s technologies include optical control technology to remotely capture an accurate, high-quality iris image at high speed, and a user interface technology that guides users in support of capturing accurate biometric information.

– Jun 2019 – NEC Corporation submitted a proposal to take charge of Malaysia’s digital identification project, as the government prepares to introduce biometric identities for all of its 32 million citizens. The finalized details of the project has not been revealed yet.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector Expected to Hold Major Share



– In terms of the end-user industries, the healthcare sector is expected to drive technological transformation within the market. Biometric solutions in hospitals provide secure access to information and meaningful cost savings through fraud reduction. For instance, it cuts the cost associated with duplication of patient medical records, and thus, enhances the data security.

– Biometric scanning technologies are fueling developments and improvements in the care delivery system in the healthcare sector. Moreover, incremental innovations in the field of communication have led to the use of IoT, thus, improving the healthcare management system. This factor has created an immense demand for biometric scan software in the current market scenario.

– The increasing number of data breaches in the healthcare industry, giving rise to the adoption of biometric scan software. In 2018, multiple US-based companies involved themselves in the healthcare sector, including Arm, ForgeRock, Philips, Qualcomm Life, Sparsa, and US TrustedCare announced that they had banded together to establish OpenMedReady, a standards body focused on ensuring that the patient data used by healthcare practitioners is accurate. They indicated that smartphone-based fingerprint recognition will be a key element in their framework, as a means of tying medical data directly to patients.

North America to Account for the Major Market Share



– North America is one of the largest markets for biometric scan software and is largely driven by the swift market penetration and presence of large companies working on the technology.

– Stricter regulations for fraud detection and risk analysis are the driving factors for its paced adoption in the BFSI segments. The adoption of the security-related infrastructure in North America is profoundly impacted by the presence of regulatory, as well as corporate policies of the businesses.

– A recent report by Spiceworks, an online IT community, on the adoption and security of biometric authentication technology in the corporate workplace showed that 62% of organizations in North America currently use some sort of biometric authentication technology. The community surveyed 492 professionals from North America and Europe in February 2018.

Influence of the Biometric Scan Software Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Biometric Scan Software market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Biometric Scan Software market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Biometric Scan Software market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Biometric Scan Software market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Biometric Scan Software market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Biometric Scan Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

