Biometric In The Automotive Market Disclosing Latest Advancements 2021- Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards AB, Nuance Communications Inc., Continental AG, Sensory Inc.

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Biometric In The Automotive market in its latest report titled, “Biometric In The Automotive Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Biometric in the automotive market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 15.30% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Biometric In The Automotive Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745823/biometric-in-the-automotive-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Biometric In The Automotive Market: Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards AB, Nuance Communications Inc., Continental AG, Sensory Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., B-Secur Ltd., VOXX International Corp., EyeLock Inc., HID Global Corporation, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– May 2019 – Nuance Communications, Inc. announced that its automotive platform provides AI-powered voice recognition for select car models from Geely, China’s fastest-growing automotive manufacturer, in its GKUI smart ecosystem powered by ECARX, a technology company under Geely Group. GKUI is Geely’s innovative digital cockpit system, integrating infotainment, connectivity, and vehicle management into one smart in-car system.

– April 2019 – Fingerprint Cards and FutureCard Industries L.L.C. have partnered to bring contactless biometric payment cards to bank customers in the Middle East region. The card will feature Fingerprints’ recently announced software platform for payments, FPC-BEP, and the T-Shape module which is part of the 1300-series from Fingerprints. It has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated into smartcards using standard processes.

Key Market Trends:

Fingerprint Recognition is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– Fingerprint identification is the most widely adopted biometric identification as the probability of finding two same fingerprints is one in 64 billion, even with twins, hence increasing its credibility. The automotive manufacturers are highly adopting the system around the world, and a surge in demand from the automobile sectors has been witnessed from last few years.

– Further, the technological advancement in smartphones has helped in bringing down the cost of fingerprint-based biometric devices. These developments have had a huge impact on making these technology adoptions an enabler in the automotive industry.

– It has replaced the manual stamping system and helps in electronically registering the name, and identity through fingerprint in the biometrics system. Moreover, the accuracy and speed, with which the modern automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) can work are helping to be deployed with the efficiency of the highest possible degree. This is further expected to expand the scope of the studied segment over the forecast period.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745823/biometric-in-the-automotive-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=28

This Biometric In The Automotive Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01091745823?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com