Biometric ATM Market Show at 33.3% CAGR to 2026 | SUPREMA, Safran, NEC, Infineon Technologies

Global Biometric ATM Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Biometric system uniquely identifies biological traits. Unique identifiers include fingerprints, voice waves, iris patterns, and others. Increase in application of biometric technology for better security purpose in various sector such as BFSI, airports, automobiles, offices, and others drive the biometric technology market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biometric ATM market will register a 33.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1337.9 million by 2020, from $ 424.1 million in 2019. Specially this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Biometric ATM business, shared in Chapter 3.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SUPREMA, Safran, NEC, Infineon Technologies, CrossMatch Technologies, Fulcrum Biometrics, Synaptics, Techshino, BioEnable, Miaxis

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biometric ATM market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Biometric ATM, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Biometric ATM market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Biometric ATM companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Iris Recognition

Fingerprint Biometrics

Voice Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Withdrawals

Deposits

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biometric ATM market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Biometric ATM market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biometric ATM players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biometric ATM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Biometric ATM submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Biometric ATM Key Players

4 Biometric ATM by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9 Key Investors in Biometric ATM

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 SUPREMA

10.1.1 SUPREMA Company Details

10.1.2 SUPREMA Biometric ATM Product Offered

10.1.3 SUPREMA Biometric ATM Market Size (2021 VS 2026)

10.1.4 SUPREMA Main Business Overview

10.1.5 SUPREMA Latest Developments

10.2 Safran

10.2.1 Safran Company Details

10.2.2 Safran Biometric ATM Product Offered

10.2.3 Safran Biometric ATM Market Size (2021 VS 2026)

10.2.4 Safran Main Business Overview

10.2.5 Safran Latest Developments

10.3 NEC

10.3.1 NEC Company Details

10.3.2 NEC Biometric ATM Product Offered

10.3.3 NEC Biometric ATM Market Size (2021 VS 2026)

10.3.4 NEC Main Business Overview

10.3.5 NEC Latest Developments

10.4 Infineon Technologies

