Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Trends

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″. According to the report, the Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

Major players analyzed include Helmer Scientific, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Sartorius AG, Barkey, Boekel Scientific, Cardinal Health, CytoTherm, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific and BioCision.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses.

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes, which has taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth.

Over 4 million people have been affected globally, with 300,000 losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2.

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond to growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers.

Due to diversion of medical field toward treating COVID-19, the funding to R&D activities related to warming and thawing devices has been reduced and this segment has to face negligence subsequently causing negative impact on the biomedical warming and thawing devices market.

