Biomedical Textiles Market 2021 Worldwide Industry Size, Segments, Value Chain and Key Trends by 2027

Biomedical Textiles Market is valued at USD 16893.4 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 22081.3 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.56% over the forecast period.

Global Biomedical Textiles Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical &Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Rising prevalence of surgeries, skin graft and skin injuries and increasing geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of Global Biomedical Textiles Market within the forecast period.

Scope of Global Biomedical Textiles Market Report –

The biomedical textiles are fibrous structure intended for utilizing in specific biological environments, where their performance depends on biocompatibility with cells and biological tissue or fluids. The biomedical textiles are used in different types of products such as healthcare & hygiene products, non-implantable products, implantable products, and extracorporeal devices. The textile fibers can be used here, because their performance depends on the interaction with the cells and different fluids produced by the body. It includes the textile materials for biomedical and healthcare products range from simple gauze or bandage materials to scaffold for tissue culturing and a large variety of prostheses for permanent body implants such as surgeons wear, wound dressings, bandages, artificial ligaments, sutures, artificial liver, kidney, lungs, nappies, sanitary towels, vascular grafts, heart valves, artificial joints bones, eye contact lenses and artificial cornea and the like are some of the examples of medical textiles. The non-woven medical textiles are made from either natural fiber such as rayon, cotton, and wood-pulp or synthetic fibers such as low-cost bio module fibers, polypropylene, and polyester. The biomedical textiles market heavily relies on the import of non-woven biomedical textiles. The recent advantages of reusable medical textiles are winners for health care organizations, leading to reduced costs, better patient outcomes, and a smaller environmental footprint. Hence, the patients prefer reusable textiles, paper and other disposable products, and patient satisfaction can have a big impact on recovery rates. The surveys have also found that medical professionals prefer reusable, and that reaction and accuracy rates improve when these professionals use reusable textiles. Furthermore, the reusable textile use consumes fewer resources and generates less waste than using disposable products. The outcomes include less carbon emissions and oil consumption and a smaller impact on the overall environment.

Global Biomedical Textiles Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and by regional & country level. Based on product type, global Biomedical Textiles Market is classified as the non-woven textiles, woven textiles and knitted textiles. Based upon application, global biomedical textile is classified into implantable goods, non-implantable goods and healthcare and hygiene products.

The regions covered in this Biomedical Textiles Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Biomedical Textiles Manufacturers:

Some major key players for Global Biomedical Textile Drug Market are,

Medtronic (Covidien)

Johnson and Johnson

3M

BSN Medical

Smith and Nephew

Molnlycke

Medline

Dupont

Cardinal Health

B. Braun

Allmed Medical

Ahlstrom

Winner Medical

Lohmann and Rauscher

JianErKang

Hakuzo

KOB

TWE Group

Zhende Medical

Vilene

Medpride Techtex

Others

Global Biomedical Textiles Market Dynamics–

The rapidly growing elderly population coupled with increasing number of accidents is of the major factors expected to propel the demand for wound care products like bandages thereby boosting growth of the global biomedical textiles market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, the highest proportion of geriatric population 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the globe, the number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. In addition to this rise in geriatric population, the prevalence of surgeries is also anticipated to foster the growth of Biomedical Textiles Market. However, high cost, lack of availability of raw materials and unawareness ignorance of hygiene among people of developing nations may hamper the market growth. The recent opportunities lies in technical textile machine manufacturing, specialized raw material manufacturing, setting up laboratories to test these materials products, manpower training, etc. Now the usage of biomedical technical textiles is increasing due to the new generation with a higher disposable income, more education, easy access to media internet. However, high R&D investments are major factor expected to limit growth of global biomedical textiles market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, market players are focusing on development of smart biomedical textiles which is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Global Biomedical Textiles Market Regional Analysis–

North America region is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of leading players and rising health expenditure in this region. The increasing number of surgeries, rapid growth in aging population, high quality of biomedical textiles, and growing need for advanced wound dressing materials are the significant factors expected to drive the growth of the biomedical textiles market in this region during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. region health expenditure has increased astoundingly with an estimation of USD 2267.2 billion in 2010 projected to rise to USD 3,840.7 billion as opposed to the USD 4,564.3 billion originally projected by 2020.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market for biomedical textiles Market. The emerging markets of APAC, such as China, India, and Singapore with increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income, are expected to trigger the growth of the biomedical textiles market in this region. The growth in the demand for technical textiles will therefore directly influence the exact for biomedical textiles in the region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Asia-Pacific is experiencing aging population at an unprecedented pace, with the number of older persons expected to more than estimate to about 535 million in 2015 to about 1.3 billion in 2050.

Global Biomedical Textiles Market Segmentation–

By Product Type: Non-woven Textiles, Woven Textiles, Knitted Textiles

By Application: Implantable Goods, Non-implantable Goods, Healthcare and Hygiene Products

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

