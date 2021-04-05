Biomedical Textile Market 2021 Business Scenario – B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bally Ribbon Mills, BSN medical, Cardinal Health, DSM

The Biomedical Textile market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Biomedical Textile Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for biomedical textile is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% globally during the forecast period.

– Rising number of surgeries and growing need for high quality wound dressing material is driving the market growth.

– High cost of vascular grafts and artificial skin and the complexity in integration of electronic circuits in textiles for data processing are expected to hinder the market growth.

Market By Top Companies:

Braun Melsungen AG, Bally Ribbon Mills, BSN medical, Cardinal Health, DSM, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Meister & Cie AG, HARTMANN USA, Inc., Secant Group, LLC

Growing Demand from Implantable Segment

– Bio textiles have been increasingly used as a substitute to replace and aid damaged body parts by surgeons and physicians. Biomedical textile finds its application in artificial arteries, sutures, vascular grafts amongst others.

– Vascular grafts made of bio medical textiles are used as an artificial vein or artery that is implanted in heart to replace the original vein or artery that is blocked or weakened. Veins or arteries up to 6mm-1cm in diameter can be replaced by grafts.

– Biomedical textile is also used in various orthopedic operations such as sutures, joint and ligament fixation, reconstruction devices, and spinal fixation tethers amongst others.

– Rising number of surgical procedures, growing aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and favorable healthcare policies in developed regions are driving the demand for implantable surgeries, which in turn is expected to drive the market for bio textile through the years to come.

Competitive Landscape

The global biomedical textile market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., and Bally Ribbon Mills among others.

Finally, this Biomedical Textile report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Biomedical Textile product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

