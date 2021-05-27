Biomedical sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027

The biomedical sensors market is expected to reach US$ 15,338.57 million by 2027 from US$ 8,688.63 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in demand for home-based medical care, technological advancements in the medical device industry, rise in adoption of IoT-based medical devices, and increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide.

Factors such as antimicrobial resistance, adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking contribute to rising prevalence of lifestyle-based diseases, such as diabetes. As per the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, ~463 million adults had diabetes, and this number is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Therefore, the demand for biomedical sensors is increasing for regular health monitoring.

Analog Devices, Inc.; GE Healthcare; STMicroelectronics; Honeywell International; Medtronic; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Pinnacle Technology Inc.; Sensirion AG; TE Connectivity; and Texas Instruments Incorporated are among the leading companies in the biomedical sensors market.

Moreover, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) pose a significant threat to human health and lead to a tremendous burden on developed and developing economies worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, CVD accounted for nearly 17.9 million deaths in 2018. This boosts the need for patient monitoring devices to mitigate the death rate caused due to lifestyle-based diseases.

Additionally, rising number of geriatric population and increasing cases of obesity are the factors promoting the health awareness among population. Various established players in the medical device industry have been investing a significant amount in R&D activities to develop better and advanced solutions to cater to the needs of their customers. With the regulations laid down by the government bodies, it is possible to obtain better and reliable health management solutions, ensuring quality care, patient safety, and disease management. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads efforts to control communicable and infectious disease outbreaks and promote immunization to the people. The federal government also aids states with funding and guidance for emergency preparedness. Thus, the above factors are expected to drive the biomedical sensors market during the forecast period.

Biomedical Sensors Market – by Type

Wired

Wireless

Biomedical Sensors Market – by Sensor Type

Temperature

Pressure

Image Sensor

Biochemical

Inertial Sensor

Motion Sensor

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Other Sensor Types

Biomedical Sensors Market – by Product

Invasive Sensors

Non-Invasive Sensors

Biomedical Sensors Market – by Application

Medical Diagnostics

Clinical Therapy

Imaging

Personal Healthcare

Biomedical Sensors Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



