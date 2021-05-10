Biomass Pellets Market 2021: Comprehensive Research and Growth Rate by Regions to 2027 Biomass Pellets Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Source (Agricultural Residue, Wood Sawdust, Others); End-Use (Power Generation, Industrial Heating, Commercial and Domestic Heating, Others ) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Biomass pellets are biomass fuels derived from solid waste, agricultural residue, and forestry residue. Some of the commonly used raw materials in the production of biomass pellets include sawmill residue, tree barks, branches, leaves, rice husk, sugarcane bagasse, coconut shell, cotton stalk, etc. Biomass pellets are used as biofuels for commercial and residential heating, power generation, cooking, and other applications. Biomass pellets are clean burning and renewable sources of fuel, which generally emit less particulate emissions.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Biomass pellets have a high calorific value. The calorific value of carbonized wood pellets is in the range of 7000 to 8000Kcal/kg and is extensively used as fuel for industrial boilers. These biomass pellets can be directly burnt in the coal firing boilers without needing any refitting. Industries operating coal-fired boilers are increasingly using biomass pellets to power the boilers and reduce the expenditure on costlier fossil fuels. The rising adoption of biomass pellets across various industries is anticipated to create significant demand for biomass pellet manufacturers in the forecast period. Biomass pellets are a renewable source of energy, and the surplus availability of biomass feedstocks in the form of forest waste and agricultural crop residue is anticipated to provide lucrative business opportunities for biomass pellet producers. Moreover, the growing uses of biomass pellets in domestic heating, heating stoves, fireplaces, and water heating is likely to create significant demand for biomass pellets in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Biomass Pellets Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biomass pellets market with detailed market segmentation by source, end-use, and geography. The global biomass pellets market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biomass pellets market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global biomass pellets market is segmented on the basis of source and end-use. On the basis of source, the biomass pellets market is segmented into, agricultural residue, wood sawdust, and others. On the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into, power generation, industrial heating, commercial and domestic heating, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global biomass pellets market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The biomass pellets market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the biomass pellets market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biomass pellets market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the biomass pellets market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from biomass pellets market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for biomass pellets in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the biomass pellets market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the biomass pellets market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Abellon CleanEnergy Limited

– AS Graanul Invest

– Drax Biomass Inc.

– Energex Corporation

– Enviva Partners, LP

– Forest Energy Corporation

– German Pellets GmbH

– International WoodFuels LLC

– MGT Power

– Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.

