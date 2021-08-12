Biomass Gasification Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2026

Biomass gasification is the process of converting solid biomass into combustible gas through a series of thermo-chemical reactions. It uses high heat and pressure along with inadequate supply of air (O 2 ) for the partial combustion of biomass. Over the past few years, biomass gasification has significantly gained popularity, particularly in the developing countries as they aim to achieve energy efficiency. A new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Biomass Gasification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that The global biomass gasification market reached a value of US$ 98.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biomass-gasification-plant/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Biomass Gasification Market Drivers/Constraints:

Biomass gasification converts waste into electricity and other useful products. As a result, it helps in decreasing methane emissions from the decomposition of organic materials in the landfills along with reducing the landfill spaces and groundwater contamination.

On account of the rising environmental concerns and increasing green-house gas emissions, there has been a shift towards environment-friendly energy sources. This is anticipated to provide a positive thrust to the growth of the global biomass gasification market.

The abundant availability of biomass, in confluence with the initiatives taken by the governments of various countries to promote the use of renewable sources of energy, acts as another major factor driving the market.

The high cost associated with gasification and the increasing usage of biofuels for power generation are anticipated to hinder the global biomass gasification market growth.

Source Insights:

Solid biomass, such as wood and other organic matter, represents the most popular source of electricity production as it is renewable and sustainable in nature. It is followed by biogas, municipal waste and liquid biomass.

Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, Europe enjoys the leading position in the global biomass gasification market on account of the high demand for biomass which is mostly used for providing electricity to households and institutions. Other major regions include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape::

Lahti Energia

Vaskiluodon Voima

Rudorsdorfer Zement

Essent

Electrabel

Breakup by Source:

Solid Biomass

Biogas

Municipal Waste

Liquid Biomass

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biomass-gasification-plant

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Southeast asia fire sprinkler heads market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/southeast-asia-fire-sprinkler-heads-market

Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market

North america healthcare packaging market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-healthcare-packaging-market

United states fire sprinklers market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-fire-sprinklers-market

Oxo alcohol market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oxo-alcohol-technical-material-market-report

Mechanical ventilators market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mechanical-ventilators-market

Anhydrous milk fat butter oil market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anhydrous-milk-market

Ultrasonic flowmeter market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-flowmeter-market

China genetic testing market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-genetic-testing-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800