Biomass Gasification Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Growth Rate, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast
The global biomass electricity production has grown moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026) reaching a value of US$ 98.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group. Biomass gasification refers to the thermochemical conversion of biomass into producer gas or syngas, a combustible gas mixture. Biomass, or solid fuel, includes wood, wood waste, wood pellets and agricultural residues. The process comprises heat, pressure and a limited amount of oxygen for partial combustion. Biomass gasification is an eco-friendly process as it requires renewable raw materials and reduces dependency on fossil fuels, such as coal, diesel and furnace oil. The syngas produced by biomass gasification can be utilized in power generation, cooking and industrial furnaces. Global Biomass Gasification Market Trends: Rising environmental concerns have catalyzed the demand for renewable energy, which in turn is increasing the need for biomass gasification in diverse sectors. Moreover, the process also helps in reducing the risk of groundwater contamination, managing landfills, and decreasing methane gas emissions. Owing to this, it finds applications in the waste management sector across the world. Furthermore, the increasing population levels, coupled with the rising demand for transportation fuel, is expected to be met by biodiesel and biogas, which are produced via biomass gasification. Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. Global Biomass Gasification Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation: Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the key players operating in the market which include Lahti Energia, Vaskiluodon Voima, Rudorsdorfer Zement, Essent (NYSE:ESNT), Electrabel (part of GDF Suez), Sodra Cell Varo Pulp Mill, Agnion Technologies, Corenso United, Skive Fjernvarme, Babcock and Wilcox Volund (NYSE: BW). The report has segmented the market on the basis of Source, and Region. Performance of Key Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa Market by Source Solid Biomass Biogas Municipal Waste Liquid Biomass Key highlights of the report: Market Performance Market Outlook Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players