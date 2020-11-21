Biomarker Technologies Market: Updates, Future Growth, Industry Analysis And Comprehensive Study On Key Players To 2025 | Top Players- Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation

International Biomarker Technologies Market report is structured with the meticulous efforts of an innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. Market-related variables incorporated in this business report such as current market trends, market division, new market section, industry anticipating, future bearings, opportunity analysis, key examination and arranging, target market, experiences and advancement in technology help the organization to grow and expand in the current market scenario. For clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts in this Biomarker Technologies report.

The Global Biomarker Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 89.47 billion by 2025, from USD 31.81 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, GE, Biomérieux SA, Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Biomarker Technologies Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Sysmex Corporation, Hologic, Quest Diagnostics among others.

Increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers

Increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies

Increasing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries

High prevalence of cancer

High capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio

Poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems

Technical issues related to sample collection and storage

The global biomarker technologies market is segmented based on test type, product, profiling technology, application, research area and geographical segments.

Based on test type, the market is segmented into solid biopsy and liquid biopsy.

On the basis of product, the market is classified into consumables, instruments, services and software/informatics.

On the basis of profiling technology, the market is segmented into immunoassay, PCR, imaging technologies, mass spectrometry, NGS, chromatography, cytogenetics and other profiling technologies.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into biomarker identification, validation & development research and routine biomarker-based tests.

The biomarker identification, validation & development research are further segmented on the basis of products into consumables, instruments, services and software. The routine biomarker-based tests are also further segmented on the basis of products into consumables, instruments, services and software.

On the basis of research area, the market is classified into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics and other research areas. The metabolomics market segment is further sub segmented into metabolic flux, lipidomics and others.

Based on geography the global biomarker technologies market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Recently a microfluidic capillary immunoassay platform for fast and highly sensitive measurement of biomarkers has been developed by the Bioanalytical Microsystems Laboratory at IMTEK (Institute of Microsystem Technology). This micro-ELISA system combines microfluidic capillary channel (immobilization cell) where the primary antibodies are coated covalently with an electrochemical detection system.

The Biomarker Technologies Market estimation from 2018 to 2025 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Biomarker Technologies Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Biomarker Technologies Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

