Biologics Market – Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2019 – 2027)

Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Biologics Market – Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Biologics market.

Growing use of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, comprising various arthritis types, including ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, is playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the market. Biologics function by creating an inflammation disruption, thereby resulting in a reduction in joint pain.

Biologics Market Key players are: Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline, among others.

Objectives of the Study:

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Biologics market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position. The report also covers their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Haematological Disorders

Others

Graphic Analysis Is based on North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The Biologics Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

