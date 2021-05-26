Biologics Market Detailed Study Mentioning Positive Growth | Players –: Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, etc

Growing use of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, comprising various arthritis types, including ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, is playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the market. Biologics function by creating an inflammation disruption, thereby resulting in a reduction in joint pain.

The global Biologics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Biologics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Biologics market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Competitors Are: Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline, among others.

The Biologics market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Biologics report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Biologics industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Biologics market and its key segment.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Haematological Disorders

Others

