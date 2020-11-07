Biological Wastewater Treatment Market: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2020 – 2027 | Top Companies- Veolia, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Aquatech International LLC

Biological wastewater treatment market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 12.42 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand for sustainable, energy-efficient, and advanced wastewater treatment technologies and smart metering and data analysis will further create several opportunities that will led to the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market in the above mentioned period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Veolia, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Aquatech International LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Ecolab, Pentair, Xylem SAMCO Technologies, Dryden Aqua, DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, DuPont, 3M and Calgon Carbon among other domestic and global players.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Biological wastewater treatment market is segmented on the basis of process and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of process, the biological wastewater treatment market is segmented into aerobic, anaerobic and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the biological wastewater treatment market is segmented into municipal and industrial. Industrial has been further segmented into pulp & paper, meat & poultry, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and others. Others segment has been bifurcated into textile, dairy, breweries, oil & gas and metal.

