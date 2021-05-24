Biological Wastewater Treatment Market 2020 Dynamics, Segment Analysis and CAGR Growth Analysis – Forecast to 2028|Top Companies – BY Veolia, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Aquatech International LLC

Biological wastewater treatment market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 12.42 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand for sustainable, energy-efficient, and advanced wastewater treatment technologies and smart metering and data analysis will further create several opportunities that will led to the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market in the above-mentioned period.

Biological wastewater treatment is the mechanism that harnesses the activity of wastewater bacteria, nematodes and other micro-organisms which resulted in clean water production. The process of biological wastewater treatment seems simple, but it in fact a complicated process and still under investigation.

The growing industrial water consumption and discharge, rising demand for biological wastewater treatment, strict regulations regarding the disposal of wastewater, aging infrastructure, water shortage, and reusability of water, swiftly increasing population and industrialization are some of the factors driving the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. But, high energy consumption and eco-friendly footprint will act as a challenge to the biological wastewater treatment market growth.

High capital, maintenance, and operational prices and reducing capital funding will act as restraints to the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market in the above mentioned period.

The major players covered in the biological wastewater treatment market report are Veolia, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Aquatech International LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Ecolab, Pentair, Xylem Inc., SAMCO Technologies, Dryden Aqua, DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, DuPont, 3M and Calgon Carbon among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the biological wastewater treatment market because of the growing consumption of water from industries while Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the hastily growing population, industrialization, and urbanization.

Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Biological wastewater treatment market is segmented on the basis of process and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of process, the biological wastewater treatment market is segmented into aerobic, anaerobic and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the biological wastewater treatment market is segmented into municipal and industrial. Industrial has been further segmented into pulp & paper, meat & poultry, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and others. Others segment has been bifurcated into textile, dairy, breweries, oil & gas and metal.

Based on regions, the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

