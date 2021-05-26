Biological Data Visualization Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2027
Global Biological Data Visualization Market is valued approximately at USD 741.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biological Data Visualization includes advances in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies and new sequencing machines for better understanding of networks and interactions of chemical components, as well as the analysis of relations such as gene regulation, alignments, macromolecular structures, phylogenies, systems biology, microscopy, variance, co-variance etc. It is used in various end use application including hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research and others.
The rising adoption of virtual reality environment and advanced analytical tool along with the growing utilization of AI for big data concerns with large size and complexity of biological data are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising R&D spending on pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in order to provide advanced technologies will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Statista, the global research and development spending in pharmaceutical industry was USD 136 billion in 2012 and has been risen to USD 186 billion in 2019 . Also, it is expected to rise to USD 233 billion spending of global research and development in pharmaceutical industry in 2026. However, the unavailability of computational consistency for data management and problems related to user interface is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biological Data Visualization market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Biological Data Visualization market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the high R&D investment in the region positively impacts the advancement of these sectors, accelerating the demand for analysis software to visualize the biological data generated or required for these fields. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Genialis, Inc.
Agilent Technologies
QIAGEN
Carl Zeiss AG
Oxford Instruments
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
Genedata AG
Olympus Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technique:
Microscopy
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Sequencing
X-ray Crystallography
Others
By Application:
Cell and Organism Imaging
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling
Genomic Analysis
Alignments, Phylogeny, and Evolution
Systems Biology
By Platform:
Windows
Mac OS
Linux
Others
By End Use:
Academic Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Other Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Biological Data Visualization Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors