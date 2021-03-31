Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market – Global Industry Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Size and Share Estimation by 2026 with Top Companies

The market analysis is focused primarily on primary and secondary data, collected through a systematic approach to research. The research methodology is described in accordance with the business experts and international research standards by professional “Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market” analysts. To draw the conclusion on the macroeconomic business climate, economic, political, and environmental regulations for the Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market are examined.

Report Scope:

The current report offers a detailed picture of the biologics market.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for biologics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.

This report details market shares for biologics based on product and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into therapeutic proteins, vaccines and other segments.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturersåÕ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 22 data tables and 26 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for biologic therapeutic drugs

– Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Evaluation of market size and market forecast; and detailed review of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the global market growth

– Detailed description of product segments of biologic therapeutic drugs, such as therapeutic proteins, vaccines, cell therapy, gene therapy, blood plasma products, and others

– Assessment of the competitive environment, with a special focus on how new products and technologies are influencing the current standards of care

– Country specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan and other emerging economies

– Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the entire life sciences industry as well as on biologic therapeutic drugs market

– Profiles of current market leaders, as well as companies with innovative products poised to advance within the forecast period

– Company profile descriptions of major biologic therapeutic drugs manufacturers, including Amgen Inc., Baxter International, CSL Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis and Sanofi

Summary:

The global market for biologic therapeutic drugs was valued at $REDACTED in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by 2025. Growth of the global market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and the growing global geriatric population.

The global biologic therapeutic drug market is segmented in this report by product and region.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

The biologics market is wide ranging and has important implications for the future of medicine and industry advancement. For companies with an effective strategy, market opportunities await. Importantly, the ability to develop an effective strategy begins where opportunity exists and ends with how to effectively execute a plan to capture profit from such opportunities.

Market growth has been spurred by the need for a more extensive pipeline from drug companies, attractive targets against challenging diseases, a push by companies to pursue biosimilars (a biologic like another biologic that has already been authorized for use) and manufacturing technologies that reduce the cost to produce profitable products.

This report seeks to address the critically important topics of changing market dynamics, emerging players and technologies, strategies for accessing emerging markets, and specific disease segments and geographies to allocate resources and make effective decisions.

The market study also highlights the technical, distributional, production of goods and sourcing of raw materials. Appropriate explanations illustrate the market appeal research for various goods and applications. In order to provide an overall perspective on the industry value chain, primary activities, and support activities involved in the Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market are discussed. In this Market Analysis, key strategic decisions and future business strategies for key players in the Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market will be discussed in order to understand competition in the coming years.

