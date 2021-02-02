Biologic Imaging Reagents Market Growth Digging $23.9 billion by 2028 with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Guerbet, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BIOPRO Baden-Württemberg, Bracco Diagnostic Inc.., Bayer, iMAX, Kiran, FUJIFILM Visualsonics, Inc. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cardinal Health

The global market for biological imaging reagents was valued at $13.2 billion in 2016. This market will grow from $14.4 billion in 2017 to nearly $23.9 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +10% for the period of 2021-2028.

Biologic imaging reagents refer to substances used by researchers or medical practitioners to conduct diagnostic or research-based exercises. Biologic imaging reagents play a pivotal role in the field of healthcare and other life science industries. They provide significant assistance in the detection of biological processes at a molecular level. Moreover, these imaging reagents assist medical practitioners and physicians in obtaining diagnostic information for the detection and treatment of diseases especially in the field of cardiovascular, oncology, and neurology.

Biologic Imaging Reagents Market delivers complete analysis of market challenges, market drivers, opportunities, potential application. The IIoT Market research report delivers developing market trends, raw materials analysis, manufacturing process, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis of different market segments.

Key Vendors Biologic Imaging Reagents Market:-

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Guerbet, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BIOPRO Baden-Württemberg, Bracco Diagnostic Inc.., Bayer, iMAX, Kiran, FUJIFILM Visualsonics, Inc. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation, Promega Corporation., ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH among other domestic and global players.

Biologic Imaging Reagents Market By Application

In Vitro

Proteomics

Genomics

Cell Biology

In Vivo

Biologic Imaging Reagents Market By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Life Science Companies

Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

The Biologic Imaging Reagents Market report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Biologic Imaging Reagents Market report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

The competitive landscape of the Biologic Imaging Reagents Market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Complete market data about the factors is assessed to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of content:-

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufactures/Brand

Chapter 3: Sales, Revenue by Region

Chapter 4: Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 5: Biologic Imaging Reagents Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 6: Manufactures Profiles Analysis

Chapter 7: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 8: Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10: Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11: Biologic Imaging Reagents Market new Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

