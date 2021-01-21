Bioinformatics Market Expected to Hit at $24,731.61 Million, by 2027

Get an extensive research offering detailed information and growth outlook of the Bioinformatics Market in the new research report added by Big Market Research. The report presents a brief summary of the market by gathering data from various sources and industry experts prevalent in the market. Additionally, the report offers a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) value in percentage and the revenue that is anticipated to be gathered during the forecast period. The statistics offered in the report are reliable, wide-ranging, and the outcome of an in-depth analytical research.

The global bioinformatics market generated $8,614.29 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $24,731.61 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Key players in the Bioinformatics covers :

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Biomax Informatics AG

• DNAnexus, Inc.

• Genedata AG

• Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

• Illumina Inc.

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

 This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

 An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

 A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global bioinformatics market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Technology & Services

o Knowledge Management Tools

 Generalized Knowledge Management Tools

 Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

o Bioinformatics Platforms

 Sequence Analysis Platforms

 Sequence Alignment Platforms

 Sequence Manipulation Platforms

 Structural Analysis Platforms

 Others

o Bioinformatics Services

 Sequencing Services

 Database Management

 Data Analysis

 Others

• By Application

o Metabolomics

o Molecular Phylogenetics

o Transcriptomics

o Proteomics

o Chemoinformatics

o Genomics

o Others

• By Sector

o Medical Bioinformatics

o Animal Bioinformatics

o Agriculture Bioinformatics

o Academics

o Others

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report clearly shows that the Bioinformatics industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market.

