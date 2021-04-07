Bioinformatics Market, By Product (Sequence Analysis, Sequencing, Generalized), Sector (Medical Bioinformatics, Animal Bioinformatics, Academics), Application (Metabolomics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics) & Geography – Global Forecast to 2027

The bioinformatics market size is estimated to grow from USD 10,220 Million in 2020 to USD 27,518 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The increasing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, intensifying initiatives from government and private organizations, accelerating growth of proteomics and genomics, and increasing research on molecular biology and drug discovery are drivers for the bioinformatics market.

The bioinformatics market is bifurcated into product, sector, application and region. The application segment of bioinformatics market is categorized into proteomics, chemoinformatics, metabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, transcriptomics, & drug design, genomics, and others. The transcriptomics sub segment is anticipated to exhibit the largest growth during the forecast period, due to increase in inclination towards companion diagnostics and modified medicines.

North America region is projected to hold the largest share, owing to major contribution to the research being done in the fields of drug discovery, genomics, and proteomics structure prediction, thereby triggering the growth of the bioinformatics market. The research covers the current and historic bioinformatics market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Illumina Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific (Life Technologies), Qiagen NV, Agilent Technologies , PerkinElmer, ABM, Dassault Systèmes, Geneva Bioinformatics SA, Ontoforce, Data4Cure, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (BioTime Inc.) among others.

The bioinformatics market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by product, sector, application and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://marketdigits.com/bioinformatics-market/sample/

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Bioinformatics Market Scope and Market Size

Bioinformatics market is segmented by region and further by countries, product, sector, and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global bioinformatics market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Market trend across the world. Also, it splits bioinformatics market segmentation by product, sector, application and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Product

Sequence Analysis

Manipulation, Alignment

Structural & Functional Analysis Platforms

Data Management

Sequencing

Data Analysis Service

Generalized

Specialized Biocontent

By Sector

Medical Bioinformatics

Animal Bioinformatics

Agriculture Bioinformatics

Academics

Others

By Application

Metabolomics

Molecular Phylogenetics

Transcriptomics

Proteomics

Chemoinformatics & Drug design

Genomics

Others

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/bioinformatics-market/analyst/

Reason to purchase this report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global market.

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

About Market Digits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

Phone: +91-9822485644