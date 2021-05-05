Biohacking Market Emerging Trends, Growth Rate , Region By Forecast To 2027

Global Biohacking Market market analysis report published on Qualiket Research website which includes analysis of market forecast, share, size and dynamics covered in the report. This is latest report comprises overview of the Biohacking industry, with an informative explanation. The Biohacking market has been studied in detail to arrive an accurate & insightful conclusion regarding the current market trends noted in the industry.

Biohacking is defined as use of function-enhancing drugs or the use of internal or external implants to improve cognitive function, creativity, and memory in individuals. This is most prolific method includes the intake of nootropic drugs to develop focus and intelligence. It is also called as do-it-yourself (DIY) biology. Biohackers have set up shop in garages, warehouses, and other spaces.

Increase in innovative trends towards neuro-nutrition & growing biohacking in health & wellness space is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global biohacking market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancement coupled with internet of things (IoT) penetration in various industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare will positively influence the market growth. In addition to that, increase in demand for smart devices and drugs to meet the quality healthcare needs amongst the population with the prevalence of chronic disorders will propel the market growth.

However, lack of expertise is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global biohacking market growth. Also, cyber security practices will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Synbiota , Thync Global Inc., Apple, MoodMetric, HVMN, Inc, Fitbit, Inc., and Others

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Smart Drugs

Sensors

Strains

Others

By Application

Synthetic Biology

Genetic Engineering

Forensic Science

Diagnosis & Treatment

Drug Testing

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Forensic Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

