Biofungicides Market Set to Grow According to forecasts 2028

The Biofungicides Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Biofungicides Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Biofungicides are formulations of living organisms used to regulate the activity of plant pathogenic fungi and bacteria. The definition of biofungicides is based on observations of natural processes where beneficial microorganisms, usually isolated from soil, hinder the behavior of plant pathogens. Biocontrol microorganisms are free-living fungi, bacteria, or actinomycetes involved in the root, soil, and foliar habitats. These microorganisms develop a wide variety of antibiotics, parasitize other fungi, interact with other fungi, and induce localized or systemic resistance in plants.

Top Key Players:-BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Nufarm, Novozymes, Marrone Bio Innovations, Koppert Biological Systems, Isagro S.P.A, BioWorks

The rising consumption of fruits and vegetables owing to their many health benefits, the adoption of advanced farming techniques, the launches of novel fungicide products, and high demand for high-value crops are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the biofungicides industry. Moreover, the increasing popularity of bio-based fungicide pesticides will further create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the fungicides market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Biofungicides industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global biofungicides market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of application, and crop type. On the basis of type the global biofungicides market is segmented into microbial species and botanical. Based on mode of application the global biofungicides market is segmented into foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others. Based on crop type the global biofungicides market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Biofungicides market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Biofungicides market in these regions.

