Biofuels Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global Biofuels Market is expected to reach USD 247.38 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and increasing government supportive policies and initiatives regarding the adoption of biofuels to reduce the emission levels of carbon dioxide in the environment. Advancing research and development for the production of cost-effective biofuels is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abengoa Bioenergy, Petrobras, Green Plains, Valero Energy Corporation, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, POET, LLC, and Pacific Ethanol, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biofuels Market on the basis of Product type, feedstock, form, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biodiesel Ethanol



Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vegetable Oils Corn Sugarcane Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid Biofuel Solid Biofuel Gaseous Biofuel



Market segment by geographical Regions, this report covers:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

The global Biofuels market report answers some important questions for you:

What will be the market potential as well as the concentration of the global Biofuels segment for the forecast period?

What will be the avenues for access to the global Biofuels market for the newly added range?

How are business owners planning to meet the production demand and sales requirements to gain a competitive edge over others?

Which demographic regions will witness a greater demand during the estimated period?

What will be the composition of the target market? What are the gaps? Where do most new opportunities lie?

What will be the consumers’ attitude towards the business during the forecast period, 2019 to 2026?

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biofuels are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

