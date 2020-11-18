Biofuels Market: Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2020 – 2026 | Top Companies- Biofuels Digest, Neste Netherlands B.V., Infinita Renovables SA

For an enhanced user experience of this Biofuels Market report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well throughout the report. The market document gives estimations about the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and market application. Businesses can accomplish key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with valuable assistance which drives the business towards the growth. An international Biofuels report helps Biofuels industry in deciding upon various strategies such as production, marketing, sales or promotion for a particular product in the market or the new product to be launched.

Global Biofuels Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 181.64 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 263.30 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing demand of vegetable oil is influencing the biofuels market to grow.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Biofuels Digest, Neste Netherlands B.V., Infinita Renovables SA, Cargill, Marseglia Group, Glencore, Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V., Renewable Energy Group, , RB FUELS, Ag Processing, , Elevance, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Evergreen Bio Fuels, Minnesota Soybean Processors, Caramuru Alimentos S.A., ENF, Hebei Jingu, Hebei Jingu, Shandong Jinjiang, Valero Marketing and Supply Company, Green Plains , Flint Hills Resources, Abengoa Bioenergy, Pacific Ethanol, , CropEnergies AG, Raízen, The Andersons, , BTG International

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Biofuels Market

Biofuels are produced to replace gasoline, diesel fuel and coal, which are “non-renewable energy sources” since they are produced by animals and plants that died a large number of years earlier. Biofuels are made from plants that have recently been reaped. Biofuel is also used as a first-generation fuel. It is also used in preventing vitamin A deficiency, cancer, brain disease, aging; and treating malaria, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cyanide poisoning.

Market Drivers:

Low price of biofuels than other vegetable oils is expected to boost the market growth

Improving economic conditions, rising living standards and changing eating habits are also contributing in the growth of the market.

Due to low carbon emissions, growing automobile industry are also helping market to grow.

Market Restraints:

High investments for installing biofuels and biogas plants.

Due to urbanization, lack of spaces in surroundings for biofuel plants to get settled.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017: My Eco Energy (MEE) plans to sell biodiesel, marketed under the brand name of Indizel, in canisters (5, 10 & 20 liters) through retail supply model in cities across India. The biofuel, manufactured the company, is made from recycled and waste vegetable oils & fats, and is capable of outperforming petroleum diesel in performance, emissions, mileage, price, and value.

In November 2017, Abengoa has been awarded the contract for the engineering, design, construction, and commissioning of municipal solid waste (MSW)-to-biofuels plant for Fulcrum BioEnergy. The plant, located in the State of Nevada, is expected to produce 10 million gallons of biofuels per year, to be used in the aviation sector.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Biofuels Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Biofuels Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Biofuels Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Biofuels.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Biofuels.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Biofuels by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Biofuels Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Biofuels Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Biofuels.

Chapter 9: Biofuels Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

