Biofuels Market: Detailed Segmentation and Forecast | Global Leading Profiles- Biofuels Digest, Neste Netherlands B.V., Infinita Renovables SA, Marseglia Group

Market Overview

Biofuels market will grow at a rate of 4.70% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing low price of biofuels than other vegetable oils is a vital factor driving the growth of biofuels market.

Biofuels are produced to replace gasoline, diesel fuel and coal, which are “non-renewable energy sources” since they are produced by animals and plants that died a large number of years earlier. Biofuels are made from plants that have recently been reaped. Biofuel is also used as a first-generation fuel. It is also used in preventing vitamin A deficiency, cancer, brain disease, aging; and treating malaria, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cyanide poisoning.

Increasing low price of biofuels than other vegetable oils is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also improving economic conditions, rising living standards and changing eating habits, growing automobile industry, rise in population all over the globe, increasing availability of funds for research and development for the development of biofuels at a lower cost, rising ongoing research for commercialization of second and third-generation biofuels are the major factors among others driving the biofuels market. Moreover, rising technological advancements and increasing modernization in the production techniques and rising research and development activities in the market will further create new opportunities for the biofuels market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, increasing investments for installing biofuels and biogas plants and lack of spaces in surroundings for biofuel plants to get settled due to rising urbanization are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of biofuels market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The Biofuels Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Biofuels Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Biofuels Market.

Top Players

The major players covered in the biofuels market report are Biofuels Digest, Neste Netherlands B.V., Infinita Renovables SA, Marseglia Group, Glencore, Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V., Renewable Energy Group, Inc., RB FUELS, Ag Processing, Inc., Elevance, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Evergreen Bio Fuels, Minnesota Soybean Processors, Caramuru., ENF Ltd., Hebei Jingu, Hebei Jingu, Shandong Jinjiang, Valero Marketing and Supply Company, Green Plains Inc., Flint Hills Resources, Abengoa Bioenergy, Pacific Ethanol, Inc., CropEnergies AG, Raízen, The Andersons, Inc. and BTG International Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the biofuels market due to rising supportive policies extended by the governments, such as the tax incentives provided by the governments and increasing robust policies and incentives for encouraging production, consumption, and research for new technologies for alternate fuels in this region.

Global Biofuels Market Scope and Market Size

Biofuels market is segmented on the basis of type, form and feedstock type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the biofuels market is segmented into biodiesel, ethanol, bioethanol, propanol, butanol, methanol and biogas. The ethanol segment is the leading segment and is expected to dominate in the market due to rising demand for bioethanol as automobile fuel due to their environment-friendly characteristic to mitigate greenhouse gas emission.

On the basis of form, the biofuels market is segmented into solid, fuel pellets liquid and gaseous. Solid has been further segmented into biocoal and biochar. Fuel pellets liquid has been further segmented into biodiesel and bioethanol. Gaseous has been further segmented into biogas, biopropane and syngas.

The biofuels market is also segmented on the basis of feedstock type into palm oil, jatropha, sugar crop, coarse grain and other feedstock.

Based on regions, the Biofuels Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

