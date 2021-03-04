Biofuels Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Abengoa Bioenergy SA, Cargill Incorporated, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The report titled “Biofuels Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Biofuels market is expected to register a CAGR of around 8%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353114/biofuels-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Biofuels Market: –

Abengoa Bioenergy SA, Cargill Incorporated, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, EI du Pont de Nemours and Company, Wilmar International Ltd, Renewable Energy Group Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BP PLC, POET LLC, Neste Oyj, BioEnergie AG

Market Overview:

– According to estimates, global energy consumption is expected to increase by 28 percent by 2040 as compared to 2015. The growing environmental need is to draw upon cleaner, renewable, sustainable energy sources to meet the ever-increasing demand for fuel. Renewable energy will be the world’s fastest-growing source of energy that is expected to double from 2015 to 2030.

– Biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel) represent the majority share of renewables in global energy demand for road transport. Demand for bioenergy in the transportation sector is driven by blending mandates in significant economies and by sustained fuel use around the world.

– Also, the advanced liquid biofuels produced from feedstock such as lignocellulosic, waste oil, fats, municipal waste count as a viable option to decarbonize energy sectors in a cost-effective way in industries such as aviation, shipping, and freight.

– For instance, according to the Tracking Transport report by IEA, the Transport biofuel production has expanded over 6% year-on-year in 2019, and 3% annual growth is projected over the course of next year five years. However, its falls short of the sustained 10% growth per year required until the year 2030 to align with Sustainable Development.

Key Market Trends

Mandates Set by Various Countries to Drive the Market

– In line with the mandates, in Brazil, there are cars already run on petrol containing 85% ethanol, in addition to some that use 100% ethanol. In Germany, E10 fuel containing up to 10% ethanol is being sold at petrol stations since early 2011, replacing premium fuels containing 5% ethanol (E5).

– In India, the National Policy on Biofuels-2018 approved by the Government envisions an indicative target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol and 5% blending of biodiesel in diesel by 2030. This is expected to drive the adoption of biofuels in India.

– The China seeks to move to 10% biofuels mandate by year 2020 despite of ethanol stocks falling to 57 million metrics tons from 200 million metric tons in 2017.

– Moreover, to achieve the ambitious target, countries, such as the US, Germany, France, and Italy have implemented fuel excise tax reduction to help biofuel to compete with fossil fuels. These reforms promote the use of biofuel blend with conventional fuels. Also, low carbon energy targets and related policies are being set up to encourage the usage of biofuels.

North America is expected to hold the Largest Market Share

– BP’s Energy Outlook has stated that ethanol production in 2018 totaled 60.4 Million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) with North America accounting for 56%. This landscape is expected to remain the same over the forecast period, driven by the strong mandates of the American Government.

– Also, the region considers policies that specify reductions in its fuel life-cycle carbon intensity such as California’s low carbon fuel standard boost the demand for biofuel and support deployment of novels advanced biofuels.

– The new U.S. Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS), signed recently as part of the revised Energy Bill, has set high goals for the U.S. biofuels industry. It has set a target for production of 36 billion gallons of biofuels mainly ethanol and biodieselannually by 2022, with 21 billion gallons coming advanced biofuels, that can be produced using multiple types feedstocks and technologies.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Biofuels market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Biofuels Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353114/biofuels-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Biofuels Industry:

Biofuels Market Sales Overview.

Biofuels Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Biofuels Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Biofuels Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Biofuels Market Analysis by Application.

Biofuels Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Biofuels market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Biofuels market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Biofuels market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Biofuels market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Biofuels market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com