Biofortification Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2028 | HarvestPlus, Syngenta, BASF SE, DuPont, Bayer AG

Biofortification market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 36.8% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The rapidly increasing demand for high nutritional content foods is the factor for the biofortification market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major players covered in the biofortification market report are HarvestPlus, Syngenta, BASF SE, DuPont, Bayer AG, LemnaTec GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Nestle, Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc, ArborGen Inc, Arcadia Biosciences, Corteva, MAURO Seed Co., Mahyco, AgBioForum, and Evogene Ltd among other domestic and global players.

The examples of biofortification would include:

Iron-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, rice, cassava and legumes

Zinc-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, wheat, rice and maize

Amino acid and protein biofortification of cassava and sorghum

Provitamin A carotenoid biofortification of maize, cassava and sweet potato

Biofortification also known as biological fortification refers to nutritionally enriched food crops with better bioavailability to the human population which is developed and grown with the help of the modern biotechnology techniques, agronomic practices and conventional plant breeding. The biofortified food crops, mainly cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables are offering adequate level of micronutrients to the targeted populations.

The major growing factor towards biofortification market is the heaving demand for nutritional food and increasing investments in agrigenomics. The prime factor driving the demand for biofortification is the rising demand for high nutritional content foods. Furthermore, the various private agriculture research institutes, government authorities and agri-based firms are investing in public health program to provide biofortified crops to the undernourished people is also heightening the overall demand for biofortification market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Moreover, the strong advancements in the agricultural sector, rising implementation of biofortification in crops such as beans, wheat, sweet potato, rice, corn and pearl millet also serves as foremost drivers for increasing the demand for biofortification market at a global level. In addition, the improvement of the nutritional content of yields such as tomato, banana, sorghum, and barley is also lifting the growth of the biofortification market. Likewise, biofortification is less expensive, and the expenses of cultivating biofortified foods are small also it progress the micronutrient proportions in staple foods and reduces the micronutrient deficiencies in the population which is highly impacting the growth of the market.

Conducts Overall BIOFORTIFICATION Market Segmentation:

By Crop (Cereals, Legumes, Root Vegetables, Vegetables, Fruits, Others),

Targeted Nutrients (Iron, Zinc, Vitamins, Amino Acid, Others),

Gene Pool (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary),

Techniques (Conventional Plant Breeding, Agronomy, Genetic Technology)

The countries covered in the biofortification market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, HarvestPlus was named as a partner in the Government of Colombia’s Comprehensive National Program for replacing the illicit crops. HarvestPlus will be working with the Colombian Agricultural Research Corporation (CORPOICA) for ensuring that the high quality seeds are available to farmers who are seeking to replace the current crops and offers technical assistance all over the transition.

In February 2018, Monsanto Company opened an innovation Center at the University Of Illinois Research Park. The center would use digital tools and data for driving agricultural innovations that increases the efficiency and also reduces the amount of land, energy and water which are necessary for meeting the world’s food and fiber needs. This would help in the expansion of the company and also will help in the technological developments in the products.

In December 2017, HarvestPlus was awarded with USD 15 million from MacArthur Foundation. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

