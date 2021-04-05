Biofortification Market Predicted to Grow at USD 118 million by 2028with Top Key Players: Syngenta, Bayer, BASF SE, and DowDuPont

“Biological fortification” or “biofortification” refers to nutritionally enriched food crops with improved bioavailability to the human population which is developed and grown using the modern biotechnology techniques, agronomic practices and conventional plant breeding. The biofortified food crops, mainly cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables are offering sufficient level of micronutrients to the targeted populations.

The Biofortification market is estimated to grow at USD 78 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of +8% from 2021, to reach a value of USD 118 million by 2028.

Report Consultant recently released a research report on the Biofortification market analysis and elaborate the industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. Moreover, it categorizes the global Biofortification market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

Top Leading Vendors:-

Syngenta

Bayer

BASF SE

DowDuPont

This global Biofortification market is very highly inflamed in the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia, China, Japan, Europe, and India. Facts and figures about the economic growth of the global competitors has been included in the statistical report. The data in terms of innovations, consumers, industries, and brands shape the future of the existing and upcoming businesses.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biofortificationconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2021, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Biofortificationmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biofortificationmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biofortification with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Biofortificationsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

The Global Biofortification Market statistical document offers a wide-ranging research at the key players and in-depth insights which consist of the competitiveness of the trending players. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and contracts are the most giant business tactics which can be adopted by the foremost gamers and are also recognized and scrutinized in the document. The Global Biofortification Market research document acknowledges their manufacturing base, product type, competitors, applications, pricing, gross margin and specifications. SWOT analysis is one of the most important parameters based totally on which these corporations are outlined.

