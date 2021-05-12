Biofortification Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players – HarvestPlus, Syngenta, BASF SE, DuPont, Bayer AG

For building a wonderful Biofortification Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

The attention on the overwhelming players HarvestPlus, Syngenta, BASF SE, DuPont, Bayer AG, LemnaTec GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Nestle, Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc, ArborGen Inc, Arcadia Biosciences, Corteva, MAURO Seed Co., Mahyco, AgBioForum, and Evogene Ltd among other domestic and global players.

Biofortification market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 36.8% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The rapidly increasing demand for high nutritional content foods is the factor for the biofortification market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Biofortification also known as biological fortification refers to nutritionally enriched food crops with better bioavailability to the human population which is developed and grown with the help of the modern biotechnology techniques, agronomic practices and conventional plant breeding. The biofortified food crops, mainly cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables are offering adequate level of micronutrients to the targeted populations.

The major growing factor towards biofortification market is the heaving demand for nutritional food and increasing investments in agrigenomics. The prime factor driving the demand for biofortification is the rising demand for high nutritional content foods. Furthermore, the various private agriculture research institutes, government authorities and agri-based firms are investing in public health program to provide biofortified crops to the undernourished people is also heightening the overall demand for biofortification market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Moreover, the strong advancements in the agricultural sector, rising implementation of biofortification in crops such as beans, wheat, sweet potato, rice, corn and pearl millet also serves as foremost drivers for increasing the demand for biofortification market at a global level. In addition, the improvement of the nutritional content of yields such as tomato, banana, sorghum, and barley is also lifting the growth of the biofortification market. Likewise, biofortification is less expensive, and the expenses of cultivating biofortified foods are small also it progress the micronutrient proportions in staple foods and reduces the micronutrient deficiencies in the population which is highly impacting the growth of the market.

By Crop Type (Sweet Potato, Cassava, Rice, Corn, Wheat, Beans, Pearl Millet, Others),

Targeted Nutrients (Iron, Zinc, Vitamins, Amino Acid, Others),

Gene Pool (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary),

Technique (Conventional Plant Breeding, Agronomy, Genetic Technology)

The countries covered in the biofortification market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Asia-Pacific leads the biofortification market due to the growing consumer preference over high nutritional content in food is likely to fuel the demand for biofortified crop as well as the high growth opportunities in agriculture in this particular region. North America is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the growing adoption of new and improved technologies in farming activities in emerging countries such as U.S., Canada and Mexico within this region.

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Biofortification Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Biofortification Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biofortification

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biofortification industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Biofortification Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Biofortification Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Biofortification Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Biofortification Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Biofortification Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Biofortification Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Biofortification Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Biofortification Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Biofortification Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

