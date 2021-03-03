Biofertilizers Market has witnessed significant demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 2,653.48 million at a CAGR of 14.42%

Biofuels are defined as substances that make up living microorganisms. When applied to seeds, plants, and soils, they supply essential nutrients such as N, P, and other mineral nutrients to promote growth. As microbial biomass usage increases, sustainable aquaculture and food safety have been proven. As food safety issues increase, industry growth is expected to accelerate over the forecast period. Conventional agriculture plays an important role in fulfilling the food and grain demand for world population growth. However, conventional methods largely depend on chemical fertilizers and pesticides which are mainly used to increase crop yields. This directly harms the environment and causes pollution.

Demand for safe residues leading to the biochemical fertilizer market is growing tremendously. In addition, the government is accelerating the growth of the biofuels market through eco-friendly product support. Growing awareness of the risks of chemical fertilizers and the high cost of chemical fertilizers is accelerating market growth.

Some of the major players include Sigma AgriScience, LLC., Bio Power Lanka, Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Rizobacter), Novozymes A/S (Novozymes), Lallemand Inc. (LALLEMAND Inc.), Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. ( GSFC), National Fertilizers Limited, Risehop, and AZOMURES (Azomure?) amongst others.

This report gives an insight on the biofertilizer types and its applications and detailed analysis of the constraints of unified communication as a service market has been discussed.

Porter’s five strengths and SWOT analysis will help decision makers make strategic decisions by providing insight into current market conditions and key factors

Key market participants and their strategic analysis have been discussed in a report to understand the competition in a better way

Market segments are broken down by application, type and geographical location, so companies can determine the importance segments. Current market scenario analysis and future forecasts through 2013-2020 enable decision makers to understand the market prospects

Biofertilizers Market Segmentation:

Biofertilizers Market – by Product Type

Nitrogen-Fixing

Phosphate-Solubilizing

Potash-Mobilizing

Others(Zinc, Boron or Sulphur-Solubilizing)

Biofertilizers Market – by Microorganisms

Azospirillum

Cyanobacteria

Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria

Azolla

Aulosira

Rhizobium

Azotobacter

Other

Biofertilizers Market – by Crop

Cereals and Grains

Pulses and Oil Seeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Fiber Crops

Others(Plantation Crops, Forage Crops)

Biofertilizers Market – by Form

Pure and Mixed Liquid Fermentations

Powder

Dispersible Granule

Pellet

Biofertilizers Market – by Application

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Root Dipping

Biofertilizers Market – by Region:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America





